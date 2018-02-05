Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1191

Global market for dissolved gas analyzers has been covered under the scope of this report. Dissolved gas analyzers are utilized for identifying the incipient faults occurring in power transformers and other oil-filled electrical equipments. When subjected to high thermal and electrical stress, the mineral oil inside a power transformer decomposes, leading to generation of gases such as carbon mono-oxide (CO), carbon di-oxide (CO2), methane (CH4), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4) and hydrogen (H2) among others. The gases generated vary upon the fault occurring in the transformer. The investigation of these gases, using a dissolved gas analyzer, can endow with information on the types of faults which might occur or are occurring in the transformer. Additionally, these analyzers allows for a low cost testing of dissolved gases in mineral oil of power transformers, and thus help in calculating effective maintenance and replacement strategies of these expensive transformers.

The global dissolved gas analyzer market is primarily driven by the growth in utility (power transformer) and industrial infrastructure investments. Additionally, various regulations pertaining to the environment and power industry, which are being enacted by different government agencies of different countries, the European Commission’s (EC) Ecodesign regulation, are also positively impacting the market for dissolved gas analyzers. The increasing adoption of online DGA (dissolved gas analysis) is another significant factor which is helping to drive the dissolved gas analyzer market forward. Considering all these positive impacts, demand for dissolved gas analyzers are set to rise during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/dissolved-gas-analyzer-market

The global dissolved gas analyzer market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). In 2013, Asia –Pacific held the largest market share of global dissolved gas analyzer market. Dissolved gas analyzer market in Asia Pacific is driven by rising application of dissolved gas analyzers in large power transformer base and rising penetration of online DGA analysis. North America was the second largest market, followed by Europe. The dissolved gas analyzer market in North America is driven by demand for increasing the lifespan of aging power transformers and detection of fault gases in newly installed transformers among others. The dissolved gas analyzer market in Europe is driven by demand for increasing the lifespan of aging power transformers and rising environmental concerns about power generation among others.

The global dissolved gas analyzer market, by extraction types, can be divided into four segments such as vacuum extraction or rack method, head space extraction, the stripper column method and others (multiple gas extractors). As of 2013, vacuum extraction method held the largest market share of global dissolved gas analyzer market. Vacuum extraction method is widely used due to its simplicity, low cost of ownership and lack of awareness among customers about other extraction methods.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1191

By Analysis type, the global dissolved gas analyzer market can be divided into six segments such as smoke alarms, early warning DGA monitoring, comprehensive DGA monitoring, laboratory services, database software and portable DGA devices. As of 2013, laboratory services held the largest market share of global dissolved gas analyzer market. The high cost of ownership of DGA devices is a major factor for the high market share of laboratory services in the dissolved gas analyzer market. The market for laboratory services is driven by factors such as the rising requirement of advanced process analytics to deal with complex gas formation process in high voltage power transformers and rising awareness towards comprehensive transformer monitoring among others.

By power rating of power transformers in which DGA devices are used, the global dissolved gas analyzer market can be divided into three segments such as 100 – 500 MVA, 501 – 800 MVA and 801 – 1200 MVA. As of 2013, 100 – 500 MVA power transformers held the largest market share of global dissolved gas analyzer market. The market for 100 – 500 MVA power transformers are driven by factors such as low cost of maintenance and low infrastructure requirement as compared to high voltage power transformers among others.

Some of the leading players in the market are LumaSense Technologies Inc. (US), Weidmann (US), General Electric (US), Morgan Schaffer Corporation (Canada), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Doble Engineering (US), Gatron Gmbh (Germany), OELCHECK Gmbh (Germany), SD Myers, Inc. (US), Qualitrol Company LLC (US) EMH Energy-Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), and Sieyuan Electric Co. (China) among others.

Check Discount @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1191

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/