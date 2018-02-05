MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is a suite of solutions allowing efficient monitoring and management of a datacenter in terms of the optimization of data center space, power consumption, and cooling. The demand for DCIM is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the growing awareness of energy efficiency and the impact of government regulations in respective regions.The growing number of data centers in the North American and European regions is expected to increase the adoption of DCIM solutions in these markets.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global DCIM market based on solutions, components,industry verticals,and geography. The global DCIM market is categorized based on solution types into IT asset management, facility management &consulting, and other services. Furthermore, the report provides complete insights into different DCIM components through component segmentation, which includes IT asset, DCIM software, power, cooling, and others. The industry verticalsfor the globalDCIM market are banking, financial services &insurance (BFSI), information technology, telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global DCIM market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while Europe is divided into the U.K. and Germany. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China and India. Also, MEA is further segmented into South Africa and the UAE, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Argentina. The report further provides a cross-segmentation analysis of the segmentation as per the countries.

The report also provides an analysis ofthe factors that drive and restrain the growth of the DCIMmarket. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global DCIM market. It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue.Also provided in the report is the market share of key players by IT asset management, facility management, pure player and overall DCIM market. The report also provides industry evolution, data center overview, service agreement analysis, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five ForcesAnalysis for the global DCIM market.

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s.,Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.

Global DCIM Market

By Solution

IT Asset Management

Facility Management

Consulting and Other Services

By Component

IT Asset

DCIM Software

Power

Cooling

Others

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Health Care

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

