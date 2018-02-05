Recently a new comprehensive report based on Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests titled “Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” has been added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report projects the global anti-microbial/anti-fungal tests market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period 2017-2027.

According to the report, the market will be driven by a host of factors, including greater emphasis on healthcare and rising awareness among end-users on the importance of having adequate anti-microbial/anti-fungal testing and diagnosis. The growth of the middle class population in emerging economies of Brazil, China, and India is also likely to impact the growth of the market globally.

To give readers a detailed segment-wise analysis, the report has analyzed the market on the basis of various parameters. The report analysis on the global anti-microbial/anti-fungal tests market has been divided into various segments and sub-segments to cover all market aspects. The global market is divided into these segments on the basis of test types, end user, type and region. The test types segment is further divided into molecular based tests, phenotypic resistance tests, complex test panels, mass spectrometry and rapid diagnostic tests (E-test antibiotic/antifungal strips and biosensor platforms). By end user segment, the global market is categorized into community health centers, hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and reference laboratories. On the basis of type segment, the global market is bifurcated into antimicrobial resistance (vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae gut bacteria and multi-drug-resistant mycobacterium tuberculosis), microbial infection, fungal infection and antifungal resistance (candida infections, fusariosis, aspergillus infection and others).

According to the analysis, North America will continue to be the largest market for antimicrobial/antifungal tests during the assessment period. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by strong adoption in the US. Based on infection type, microbial infection segments are likely to provide an impetus to the growth. By end-users, hospitals continue to account for the bulk of the demand, and it is highly likely that they will continue to remain a leading end-use segment during the assessment period.

Some of these major companies profiled are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc., Quidel Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Erba Mannheim, Luminex Corporation, Norgen Biotek Corp., Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

