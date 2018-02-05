MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global Albumin Market”: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts.

The report entitled Global Albumin Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the global albumin market, with detailed analysis in terms of value, volume and per capita consumption of Albumin in various countries worldwide. Also, an analysis of major players in the market in terms of volume of albumin supplied by them has also been done.

The report also includes a brief regional analysis of China albumin market. Under competitive landscape, different players present in the albumin market have been compared on the basis of market share.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall albumin market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

CSL Limited, Shire Plc, Grifols SA and Octapharma AG are some of the key players operating in the global albumin market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

CSL Limited

Shire Plc

Grifols SA

Octapharma AG

Executive Summary

Blood plasma is the liquid constituent of the blood. It is responsible for holding the blood cells in whole blood suspension. Albumin is one of the segments of blood plasma while the others are immunoglobulin, alpha1 and factor 8 proteins.

Albumin is a globular protein soluble in water and its production takes place in the liver. It is an important constituent of blood plasma. Blood plasma Albumin is used for treating patients with blood related health issues such as hypoalbuminemia (low albumin), hypovolemic (low blood volume), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), burns, nephrosis, renal dialysis, acute liver failure, cardiopulmonary bypass surgery and hemolytic disease of the newborn.

The albumin can be segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of type, the albumin can be split into human serum albumin and recombinant serum albumin. On the basis of application, albumin can be sub segmented into four categories such as cell culture, vaccines, blood volumizer and drug delivery.

The global albumin market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2018-2022). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as spike in ageing population, boost in number of plasma donation centers and increasing use of albumin for the treatment of Alzheimer patients. However, the high pricing pressure faced by the major players operating in the global albumin market is a major challenge.

However, acceleration in use of albumin for non therapeutic applications, ease of packaging and potential growth opportunities in China are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

