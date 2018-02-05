MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Actuators and Valves Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Actuators and Valves market and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The actuator and valve market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global actuator and valve market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the actuator and valve market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global actuator and valve market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across different geographic regions. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and the various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the actuator and valve market.

This research study on the global actuator and valve market provides a detailed analysis of various type of actuators and valves available in the market. Based on the actuator type, the market is further divided into pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, mechanical, manual and hybrid actuators. On the basis of type of valves, the market is segmented into linear motion, rotary motion, specialty and self-actuated valve. The linear and rotary motion valves are further segmented into their sub types; linear motion valves (gate, globe, diaphragm and pinch valve) and rotary motion valves (butterfly, ball and eccentric plug valve). Based on industry, the market is segmented into water and waste water treatment, food and beverage, oil and gas, refining, paper and pulp, mining, chemical, healthcare, marine, energy/power, and construction. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global actuator and valve market across geographical regions, which are further segmented to cover in-depth country level analysis. North America region is segmented into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe has been further segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific; MEA is categorized into South Africa, GCC and Rest of MEA. South America has been further categorized into Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America. The revenue estimates for these regions is also included in the report. The report also provides regional level key trend analysis.

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the actuator and valve market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides key recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market player in the global actuator and valve market

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provides supplier chain analysis of the various competitors in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Tyco International Ltd., KITZ Corporation, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporations, Watts Water Technologies, Inc, AVK holdings A/S, and Rotork Plc.

The global actuator and valve market has been segmented as follows:

Actuators and Valves Market: By Type

Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Electric Actuators

Hybrid Actuators

Manual Actuators

Mechanical Actuators

Valves

Linear Motion Valves

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Pinch Valve

Rotary Motion Valves

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Eccentric Plug Valve

Specialty Valves

Self-actuated Valves

Actuator and Valves Market: By Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Refining

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Chemical

Healthcare

Marine

Energy/Power

Construction

Residential

Commercial

Actuators and Valves Market: By Geography

North America

.U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Central America

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

