The actuator and valve market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global actuator and valve market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the actuator and valve market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global actuator and valve market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across different geographic regions. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and the various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the actuator and valve market.
This research study on the global actuator and valve market provides a detailed analysis of various type of actuators and valves available in the market. Based on the actuator type, the market is further divided into pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, mechanical, manual and hybrid actuators. On the basis of type of valves, the market is segmented into linear motion, rotary motion, specialty and self-actuated valve. The linear and rotary motion valves are further segmented into their sub types; linear motion valves (gate, globe, diaphragm and pinch valve) and rotary motion valves (butterfly, ball and eccentric plug valve). Based on industry, the market is segmented into water and waste water treatment, food and beverage, oil and gas, refining, paper and pulp, mining, chemical, healthcare, marine, energy/power, and construction. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.
The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global actuator and valve market across geographical regions, which are further segmented to cover in-depth country level analysis. North America region is segmented into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe has been further segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific; MEA is categorized into South Africa, GCC and Rest of MEA. South America has been further categorized into Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America. The revenue estimates for these regions is also included in the report. The report also provides regional level key trend analysis.
The report also highlights the competition matrix of the actuator and valve market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides key recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market player in the global actuator and valve market
Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provides supplier chain analysis of the various competitors in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Tyco International Ltd., KITZ Corporation, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporations, Watts Water Technologies, Inc, AVK holdings A/S, and Rotork Plc.
The global actuator and valve market has been segmented as follows:
Actuators and Valves Market: By Type
Actuators
Pneumatic Actuators
Hydraulic Actuators
Electric Actuators
Hybrid Actuators
Manual Actuators
Mechanical Actuators
Valves
Linear Motion Valves
Gate Valve
Globe Valve
Diaphragm Valve
Pinch Valve
Rotary Motion Valves
Ball Valve
Butterfly Valve
Eccentric Plug Valve
Specialty Valves
Self-actuated Valves
Actuator and Valves Market: By Industry
Water and Waste Water Treatment
Food and Beverage
Oil and Gas
Refining
Paper and Pulp
Mining
Chemical
Healthcare
Marine
Energy/Power
Construction
Residential
Commercial
Actuators and Valves Market: By Geography
North America
.U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Central America
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
GCC
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
