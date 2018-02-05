The latest report on Fruit Concentrates Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Fruit Concentrates Market by application (bakery, beverages, confectionary, dairy, food, frozen), by form (clear, frozen, liquid, powder and puree concentrate), and by fruit type (apple, banana, exotic fruits, grapes, lemon, orange, pineapple, strawberry) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Fruit Concentrates such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global Fruit Concentrates Market size is expected to exceed USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 5% and 6% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Fruits concentrates are extracted from the fresh juices processed from fresh as well as deep frozen fruits. It is obtained by removing water content in the juice by either freezing or vaporization. Fruit concentrates have health benefits, as they have high concentrations of minerals and vitamins. Fruit concentrates of fruits such as apple, banana, grapes, blackberry, blueberry, cherry, orange, pineapple, papaya, passion fruit, plum, raspberry, strawberry, and some others are available. Fruit concentrates are predominantly used for making fruit juices and nectars. Fruit concentrates are used as natural sweeteners and as alternative for sugar in beverages, desserts and confectionary products. Fruit concentrates find applications in alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, confectionary and baking, diary and ice-cream industries. Fruit concentrates are cheaper compared to fruit juices. It lasts longer and can be diluted by adding water.

Market Insights

The increasing awareness about benefits of natural ingredients and increasing inclination towards processed foods in emerging and developing nations are driving the growth of the global fruit concentrates market. Increasing demand from the food and beverages for natural texturisers, colors and flavors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Stringent regulations regarding the use of artificial colors and flavors are driving the demand for fruit concentrates, for providing natural color, flavors and textures to the products in the bakery and confectionary industries. Due to regulations and the preference of customers for healthier natural products, baby foods and diary industries are driving the growth of the fruit concentrates market. Liquid concentrates is expected to maintain huge market share in the fruit concentrates market, as it has plenty of applications in beverages industry.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Fruit Concentrates Market. The global Fruit Concentrates Market is segmented by application, by form and by fruit type. The global fruit concentrates market by application covers bakery, beverages, confectionary, dairy, food, frozen products and some others. On the basis of product form, the market is segmented as clear concentrate, frozen concentrate, liquid concentrate, powder concentrate and puree concentrate. Based on fruit type, the market is segmented as apple, banana, exotic fruits, grapes, lemon, orange, pineapple, strawberry and some others.

Company profiles

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co.Ltd

Coca Cola

Dohler Group

Hershey

Kanegrade Ltd

Kerr Concentrates

Kerry Plc

KG Bulk Juice

Lemon Concentrate S.L

Rudolf Wild GmbH

Sunopta Inc

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Fruit Concentrates Market Overview Global Fruit Concentrates Market: IGR Snapshots Global Fruit Concentrates Market Analysis, By Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Fruit Concentrates market analysis, by Form (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Fruit Concentrates market analysis, by Fruit Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Fruit Concentrates market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

