“There are immense opportunities for processed pomegranate products in the Indian market, owing to the sheer size of the market. The increasing awareness regarding adoption of healthier alternatives in the younger generation has paved greater opportunities for the market”, says RNCOS

Pomegranate is grown in entire India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari; however commercial production of pomegranate is only in Maharashtra in India. The pomegranate fruit is rich in minerals, vitamins and nutrients. The fruit find s wide applications in traditional medicines of ayurveda and unani. A large number of medicines were developed in the ancient India from almost all parts of the plant. The Indian market has immense opportunities for the Indian Pomegranate Market as awareness regarding the benefits of the fruit is high in the Indian population. The limited popularity of the fruit is because it is tedious to peel the fruit.

Research Analysis & Highlights

The report “Opportunity Assessment for Processed Pomegranate Products in India” is a comprehensive analysis of the opportunities of the processed products from pomegranate and extracts. The report studies the market size of all the processed pomegranate products in country with respect to the market size and the export-import scenario. We have segmented the products in to Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Products and Plant extracts. We have discussed the market size, the variants, applications and source of the extracts in detail.

Our report also elaborates the drivers, restrains and opportunities of the market. To provide a balanced outlook of the market to clients, our report includes the profiles of major industry players with their key financials.

In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the market.

