The report on Functional Foods Market trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of Functional Foods in the world. The functional foods market mainly constitutes carotenoids, dietary fiber, fatty acids, soy phytoestrogens, and probiotics. Regular food items such as cereals, bread, yogurts, snacks, and beverages are converted into functional foods by fortifying them with vitamins, herbs, or other nutrient-rich ingredients. The US Functional Foods market that is expected to surpass USDXXmillion by 2023, at a CAGR between 5% and 6%.

Competition brief:

The United States Functional Foods market features companies such as Du Pont, Nestle S.A., Dean Foods, Royal DSM, ADM, and PepsiCo.

Segments covered:

The report on Functional Foods market provides detailed analysis of segments in the market based on type and Health Benefits.

The United States Functional Foods Market by Type

Fatty Acid

Mineral

Proteins

Probiotic and Prebiotic

Vitamin

Others

The United States Functional Foods Market by Health Benefit

Nutrition

Bone Health

Immunity

Heart Health

Others

Company Profiles

Nestle S.A.

Dean Foods

Royal DSM

ADM

PepsiCo

Du Pont

Key Topics Covered:

Preface Executive Summary The Unites States Functional Foods Market Overview The Unites States Functional Foods Market Trends and Prospects The Unites States Functional Foods Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 The Unites States Functional Foods Market Analysis, by Health Benefit (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

