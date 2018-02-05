MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Positive Displacement (PD) Sanitary Pumps Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The “Positive Displacement (PD) Sanitary Pumps Market” report provides analysis of the global PD sanitary pumps market for the period 2014–2024, wherein the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period and 2015 is considered as the base year. The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the PD sanitary pump market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which includes Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth analysis of various geographical regions is going to provide a precise and detailed understanding of the global PD sanitary pumps market over the forecast period. North America comprises of the U.S. and Canada, while Latin America covers Brazil and Rest of Latin America. Europe region covers the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is divided into China, India, Japan, Indonesia and rest of Asia Pacific. MEA covers the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Major key trends has been provided for every geographic region in the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall state of the PD sanitary pumps market worldwide. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market’s dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. Moreover, the report provides the overview of various strategies of the key players in the PD Sanitary Pumps market and analyzes their behavior in the prevailing market dynamics.

The report segments the global PD sanitary pumps market on the basis of rotary PD sanitary pumps type such as Rotary Lobe, Twin Screw, Progressive Cavity, Eccentric Disc, Gear Sinusoidal and Hose. By reciprocating PD sanitary pumps type, the market is classified into Piston/Plunger and Diaphragm. By end-use, the global PD sanitary pumps market is categorized into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Biotechnology, Water Treatment Systems, Textile and Others (Bio Fuel & Semiconductors). Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the PD sanitary pumps market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level.

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the PD sanitary pumps market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete PD sanitary pumps market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the PD sanitary pumps market’s growth.

SPX Corporation, Fristam Pumps, IDEX Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, PSG Dover, Xylem Inc. and ITT Corporation are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report:

LPG – Liquefied Petroleum Gas

GTAI – Germany Trade & Invest

USDA – The United States Department of Agriculture

CIP – Clean-in-place

EHEDG – European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group

MAPI – Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation

WTO – World Trade Organization

CAGR – Compound Annual Growth Rate

Y-o-Y – Year-on-Year

Bn – Billion

Mn – Million

