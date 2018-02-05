The latest report on Food Enzymes Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Food Enzymes Market by application(bakery, confectionary, dairy and food& beverages), by source(animals, plants and microorganisms), and by type( carbohydrase, lipase, protease) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Food Enzymes such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global Food Enzymes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 7% and 7.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Enzymes are proteins that act as catalyst for the biochemical reactions and metabolic activities in the body. Enzymes help in digestion, muscle contraction and elimination of waste in the body. The normal diet might not provide essential enzymes required for the body, as the cooked and processed foods eliminate the enzyme content. The food enzymes are extracted from animals, plants or by fermentation process involving microorganisms. Modern commercial food enzyme production involves breeding of optimized microorganisms and advanced biotechnology techniques for genetically modification of organisms for obtaining enzymes with desired characteristics. Alpha-amylase, glucoamylase, beta-glucanase, lipase, papin, chymosin, microbial proteases, pectinase, lactase, cellulose, glucose oxidase and some others are major food enzymes. Food enzymes find applications in food industry ,such as breaking down glucose, converting starch to other forms, enhancing flavor and reducing ripening time of cheese, tendering meat, curdling the milk, processing animal and plant protein, processing fruit pulps, additive to dairy products, converting cellulose waste to fermenting feedstock and many others. Enzymes are widely used for the production of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Market Insights

Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes, Danisco and Koninklijke DSM NV are the major players in the food enzymes market and they invest heavily on research and development and improving production capabilities. Acquisitions & mergers, entry of private labels, high production and sales of the enzymes characterizes the global food enzymes market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Food Enzymes Market. Moreover, the global Food Enzymes Market is segmented by Application, by Source and by Type. The global food enzymes by application cover Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy and Food& Beverages. On the basis of source, the market is segmented as Animals, Plants and Microorganisms. Based on Type, the market is segmented as Carbohydrase, Lipase, Protease and some others.

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Food Enzymes Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Food Enzymes Market Analysis, By Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Food Enzymes market analysis, by Source (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Food Enzymes market analysis, by Type (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Food Enzymes market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profile

