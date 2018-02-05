Elkos pens the leading manufacturer and exporter of writing instruments from India exhibited at Paper world , the international trade fair for stationery, office supplies and writing instruments, held from 27-30 Jan 2018 at Messe frank furt, Germany.

Paper world is far more than just a product showcase. It is a meeting place, a platform for trends and ideas and above all, a communication forum for bold, innovative and dynamic industry players. Elkos Pens has been proudly participating in Paper world for more than 10 years. Paper world 2018 was a great opportunity to meet, connect and do business with leading manufactures and brands in stationery, office supplies and writing instruments. The 4 day event was power packed and exciting.

The company showcased its entire range of writing instruments including ball pens, gel pens, sketch pens, direct refill pens, pen refills and gift sets. Each product of Elkos pens is created after an extensive market research and innovative use of latest technology with highest crafts man ship and were priced very competitively,which gave an edge to the company over its local and international peers and reaffirmed its leading market position in the industry.

Since its inception in 2002, Elkos Pens has set new benchmarks of success in writing instruments industry. The quality concerned brand has always focused on producing writing instruments for every generation. From school kids to college goers, officers to businessman, Elkos has a product for everyone. ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE

“We appreciate the huge interest shown by visitors in our company. The trade visitors were extremely impressed by the latest range of writing solutions presented by us. We would like to thank Paper world team, visitors and friends, for all the questions and suggestions, as well as for their support that we received during the fair.” said Vijay Singh, Marketing Executive at Elkos Pen Ltd.

About the company:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003- 04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pen, Gel Pen, Direct Fill Pen, Sketch Pen and Pen Refill. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.