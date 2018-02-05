Global Electric steering Market Information by Type (Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS)), Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS), Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS), and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Electric steering is increasing replacing hydraulic steering’s in the automotive industry. Usage of electric steering will improve the fuel economy because electric steering uses around 8-10 horsepower under load. Electric powered steering uses electric motor instead and provides increased steering capabilities with less effort, as it removes hose, fluid, drive belt, pulley, and pump. Growth in the improved steering & reliability, and high fuel efficiency of electric steering over hydraulic steering systems is expected to drive the market of electric steering. The global Electric Steering Market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 15% from 2016 to 2021.

Study Objectives of Global Electric steering Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Electric steering market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global Electric steering market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, vehicle type and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global electric steering market

Regional Analysis of Global Electric steering Market

Asia-Pacific has emerged to be fastest growing market for electric steering market. This region has largest vehicle production due to increasing population and increasing disposable income. Increasing population, improving per capita income, and improving living standards are driving the market for automotive industries and hence expected to drive the market for electric steering.

Key Players

The key players of Global Electric steering Market report include- JTEKT Corporation, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., NSK Ltd., Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Ag, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Showa Corporation, and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Target Audience

• Electric steering system manufacturers

• Automotive manufacturers.

• Government and research organization

• Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 17 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• SWOT analysis, and strategy information of top five players in the market

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report covers brief analysis of country level market information –

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

ROW

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Others

The report for Global Electric steering Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

