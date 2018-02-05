DWI is Known as the Driving while Intoxicated, which means having BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) level more than 0.08 %. The alcohol concentration will be tested using breath analyzer or blood test or Sobriety test. When a person failed in any one this test, the police officer will make immediate action. There are possibilities for mistakes in the BAC test process. If you want to save your rights, then hire a dwi lawyer to defend your case. The attorney with good experience in handling drunk and driving charge can provide you the best assistance on the case hearing.

Penalties for DWI offense

The common sentences of DWI crime are imprisonment, fine, license suspension. The severity of these penalties will vary in each state. As well as, it also depends on the previous criminal records of the offender.

• First DWI Charge – it is comes under class B misdemeanor, which leads to 60 to 180 day of jail time, fine and license suspension for 90 days. When the BAC concentration is above 0.15 % then it will be considered as a class A misdemeanor.

• DWI with Child Passenger – When a Person convicted in a DWI charge and there is child passenger in the vehicle then the penalties will be severe that cause 180 to 2 years of jail sentence and fine.

• Felony DWI – If a person has been arrested in a DWI charge for more than two times then it will be considered as felony crime.

Defending DWI

If you are not guilty of dwi charge, then it is possible to defend your case to reduce the punishments. A dwi lawyer are familiar with the court work system and various defending strategies. So they will analyze the case in proper way to find the evidences to prove your innocence. When you consult an attorney without delay, he can help you top prevent your license suspension.

DWI Lawyer

While choosing lawyer to handle DWI charge, you need to check their specialization and previous experienced in solving the drunk and driving case as yours. So as they can provide the best arguments at the courtroom and they will use the evidence in proper way to turn the case in favor of you. A DWI lawyer also helps you clear your criminal record when you are accused for the very first time. For more information about dwi lawyer, visit https://fortbend-dwi-lawyer.com/