UAE ( webnewswire.com ) February 05, 2018 – The Seaside Startup Summit UAE, which begins soon on February 8, 2018, is a great event that selects 50 startups to participate in the event. Décor Manzil startup is selected among the 50 in the Summit. The event will last till February 12th at Al-Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

About 500 participants along with 1200-1500 guests are expected to visit UAE in order to participate in the event. The Seaside Startup Summit has been offering great opportunities for the startups throughout these years. It’s said that the selected participants will get a chance to meet investors and attend workshops held by international industry experts.

About Décor Manzil;

Décor Manzil is an online community marketplace serving the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA) region that connects home & commercial property owners to remodelling professionals, interior designers and décor sellers in the area and around the world. To know more about the company, visit https://www.decormanzil.com/

For inquiries, contact hello@decormanzil.com

