Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cyber Security Market (Network Security, Cloud Security, Wireless Security, and Others), By Solution (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Encryption, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Antivirus And Antimalware, Firewall And Others), By Vertical (Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”. According to the report, global cyber security market was valued at USD 105.45 billion in 2015, is expected to reach USD 181.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2016 and 2021.

Internet security or cyber security is a branch of computer security specifically related to the internet. The Internet has given rise to new opportunities almost in every field such as business, sports, education or entertainment and many others. However, the internet has its own drawbacks like cybercrime, where the computer used for various types of thefts and crime. Various types of cyber crimes include hacking, software piracy, denial of service attack, and cyberterrorism. Purpose of cybersecurity is to establish rules and measures to use against cyber crimes over the internet.

Cyber security referred to the processes and technologies designed to safeguard, computers and data from cybercrime. Governments, military, financial organizations, hospitals and several other industries gather and store or transmits a large amount of confidential data on computers. In order to protect this information or data, cyber security becomes essential.

The cyber security market has shown exponential growth in past few years. The major driving factor for the global cyber security market is increasing the stringency of government regulations and growing cyber threats. Demand for integrated cyber solutions is another key factor anticipated to drive the market growth in the years to come. Furthermore, rising severity of cyber-crimes, the popularity of cloud security, rapid adoption of cloud computing, data center, and wireless communication are expected to boost the cyber security market in the near future. However, lack of effective defense major is expected to hamper the market growth. Growing demand for cyber security products and services is expected to open up new growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Based on security types, the global cyber security market is segmented into network security, cloud security, wireless security and others. Among all, network security was the leading type segment of global cyber security market. It accounted more than 40% shares of the overall market in 2015. On the basis of solution cyber security market is classified into identity and access management (IAM), encryption, risk and compliance management, data loss prevention, antivirus and antimalware, firewall and others. Based on vertical of cyber security, the market is segmented into categories such as aerospace, government, financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, and others.

North America was the largest market for cyber security in the world due to the stringency of government regulations and growing cyber threats. North America has established the cyber market with wide implementation in diverse organizations. North America and Europe both are tending towards maturation phase in cyber security market owing to technological development and high awareness among the population. Moreover, cyber security market has a huge opportunity in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to increasing demand for cyber security solutions and products.

The key players active in this market are Symantec, IBM, McAfee, Northrop Grumman, Booz Allen Hamilton, CSC and among others. Players in cyber security market are expected to develop more advanced and user-friendly solutions to combat continuously against evolving cyber threats.

