Usually, composites consist of two components: a matrix and a reinforcement. Both these components have their own physical and chemical properties. The unique nature of composites i.e. lighter weight and higher mechanical strength makes them useful in several applications. Some of the most commonly used composites are glass fiber, carbon fiber, kevlar, and graphite composites. Composite adhesives provide bonding to themselves as well as to other substrates. They exhibit significant mechanical strength and good performance upon exposure to extreme conditions.

Composites are used in various industry verticals such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, construction, and consumer goods. The matrix of a composite can be organic or inorganic, while the reinforcement is made of fiber, in a majority of the cases.

In the aerospace industry, materials required for the manufacture of aircraft components need to be very light in weight and possess high mechanical strength. Composites meet these requirements. The use of composites in the aerospace industry dates back to several years. Moreover, the growing number of innovations in composite materials to reduce their weight is expected to propel the demand for composites in this industry, thereby accelerating the demand for composite adhesives.

As composites and their adhesives are eco-friendly, their demand is projected to rise in low-carbon-emitting vehicles. The rise in accountability of people toward environment conservation is propelling the demand for low-carbon-emitting vehicles and this factor is expected to drive the demand for composite adhesives in the next few years.

Demand for composite adhesives is increasing also due to the growing usage of composites in wind energy production. As composites are of less weight, they are employed in rotor blades of windmills. Rotor blades play a significant role in electricity generation. The blade deformation should be minimal, as blades need to last longer. Also, blades need to sustain high wind pressure. Composites is the only choice to meet all these requirements. Increased use of composite adhesives in different industry verticals such as construction and consumer goods is expected to boost the market in the next few years.

New entrants in the market for composite adhesives are anticipated to have ample growth opportunities in the near future, as governments of developed as well as developing economies are increasing their expenditure on environment conservation. The eco-friendly nature of composite adhesives is expected to offer growth opportunities for new players entering the market in the next few years.

In terms of type, the composite adhesives market has been divided into structural adhesives and synthetic adhesives. The structural adhesives segment is expected to dominate the market in the near future. Structural adhesives offer high resistance to mechanical shocks and several chemicals. These adhesives can also withstand high levels of stress and are known to reduce the weight of the component. Since structural adhesives are inexpensive, they are preferred over other adhesives. Demand for structural adhesives is expected to rise in the next few years.

Based on resin type, the composite adhesives market has been segmented into epoxy, polyurethane (PU), polyamide, and others. The epoxy resin segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Epoxies can be used to bond different composite materials. They offer excellent bonding to a majority of composite materials such as kevlar and graphite composites. Epoxy resins are less toxic and they have higher impact and compression strength compared to other resins.

