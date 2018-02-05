Market Highlights

Global Coiled Tubing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022

Upstream oil & gas services market has considerably shrunk owing to the continual decline in oil prices since mid-2014. However, recent stabilization in the prices as well as reducing supply-demand gap is expected to revive the market in the next five years. Coiled tubing services are typically used during drilling, completion, and well intervention applications. The market for coiled tubing services is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, on account of continuing production activities.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1738

Key Player

The key players in the Coiled Tubing are

Halliburton Co,

Baker Hughes Inc.,

Weatherford International,

Superior Energy Services Inc.,

Nabors Industries,

Archer Limited,

C&J Energy Services,

Trican Well Services Ltd,

Calfrac Well Services Ltd

RPC, Inc.

Others

North America will be the fastest growing Market

North America is expected to retain its majority share in the coiled tubing services market, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. Middle East market is expected to grow at a comparatively faster pace between 2016 and 2022. European demand is expected to be driven by key countries such as Russia, U.K., and Norway.

Enquire about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1738

Coiled Tubing Global Market – Regional Analysis

Increasing exploration activities in the North American region are pushing the demand in the Coiled Tubing market. Africa d Middle East closely follow North America in the Coiled Tubing market mainly due to the increased investment in the recent times coupled with the development of new technology through innovation for the purpose of oil and gas application.

North America is expected to retain its majority share in the coiled tubing services market, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. Middle East market is expected to grow at a comparatively faster pace up 2027.

European demand is expected to be driven by key countries such as Russia, U.K., and Norway.

Target Audience

Coiled tubing service providers

Oil & Gas consultants

Industry Associations and Publications

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

Study Objectives of Global Coiled Tubing Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Coiled Tubing market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Coiled Tubing market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by service and by region

To provide active fleet information with respect to regions and major players in this market

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global coiled tubing market

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/coiled-tubing-market-1738

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com