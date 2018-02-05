Market Highlights
Global Coiled Tubing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022
Upstream oil & gas services market has considerably shrunk owing to the continual decline in oil prices since mid-2014. However, recent stabilization in the prices as well as reducing supply-demand gap is expected to revive the market in the next five years. Coiled tubing services are typically used during drilling, completion, and well intervention applications. The market for coiled tubing services is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, on account of continuing production activities.
Key Player
The key players in the Coiled Tubing are
- Halliburton Co,
- Baker Hughes Inc.,
- Weatherford International,
- Superior Energy Services Inc.,
- Nabors Industries,
- Archer Limited,
- C&J Energy Services,
- Trican Well Services Ltd,
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd
- RPC, Inc.
- Others
North America will be the fastest growing Market
North America is expected to retain its majority share in the coiled tubing services market, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. Middle East market is expected to grow at a comparatively faster pace between 2016 and 2022. European demand is expected to be driven by key countries such as Russia, U.K., and Norway.
Coiled Tubing Global Market – Regional Analysis
Increasing exploration activities in the North American region are pushing the demand in the Coiled Tubing market. Africa d Middle East closely follow North America in the Coiled Tubing market mainly due to the increased investment in the recent times coupled with the development of new technology through innovation for the purpose of oil and gas application.
European demand is expected to be driven by key countries such as Russia, U.K., and Norway.
Target Audience
- Coiled tubing service providers
- Oil & Gas consultants
- Industry Associations and Publications
- Investment bankers and M&A Consultants
Study Objectives of Global Coiled Tubing Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Coiled Tubing market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the global Coiled Tubing market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by service and by region
- To provide active fleet information with respect to regions and major players in this market
- To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global coiled tubing market
