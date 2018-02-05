The latest report on carrageenan Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Carrageenan Market by application (bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, personal care products, pharmaceuticals), by source (chondrus, eucheuma, gigartina, iridaea), by type (iota, kappa, and lambda) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Carrageenan such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global Carrageenan Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5% and 6.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Carrageenan is a natural carbohydrate or polysaccharide, which is extracted from the parts of certain kinds of red algae and sea weeds. Iota, Kappa and Lambda are the three major types of Carrageenan. Chondrus crispus, Eucheuma cottoni, Fucellaria fastigiata, G pistillata, G radula, G skottsbergii, H spicifera and some other sea weeds are used for producing Carrageenan.Carrageenan is obtained by alcohol precipitation and semi-refining methods. Carrageenan has anionic and hydrophilic properties. Carrageenan has medicinal properties and it is useful for the treatment of bronchitis, cough, intestinal ailments, tuberculosis and some others. Carrageenan finds application as a binder, emulsifier, and thickening agent in some food manufacturing processes and it is useful for stabilizing foods and tooth paste. Carrageenan has non-food applications in cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Carrageenan is useful in baked foods, batters, confections, preserved meat, products, processed cheeses, dairy and non-dairy products and as an alternative to gelatin.

Market Insights

Karagen Indonesia, Cargill Inc, Danisco, Seatech Carrageenan Company and other major players in the market focus heavily on research and development to bring innovative products for both food and non-food based applications. They also focus on meeting stringent regulations and marketing the benefits of the carrageenan to remove the misconceptions, about the products related to some health ailments. Carrageenan has significant share in the hydrocolloids segment of food and beverage market. The increasing consumption of processed foods is a major factor that drives the growth of the global carrageenan market. Due to its gelling, stabilizing and thickening properties, the demand from bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy and beverages industries are increasing significantly and it is expected to drive the growth of the global Carrageenan market. The need for non-animal sourced alternative for gelatin is expected to generate demand for carrageenan for vegetarian and vegan food products industry during the forecast period. As a natural ingredient, the demand for carrageenan is increasing from personal care industry and it is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Kambucha Market. Moreover, the global Carrageenan Market is segmented by application, by source, by type and by food grade. The global carrageenan market by application covers Alternative to Diary Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and some others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented as Chondrus, Eucheuma, Gigartina, Iridaea and some others. Based on type, the market is segmented as Iota, Kappa, and Lambda. Based on food grade, the market is segmented as E407, E407a and some others.

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Carrageenan Market Overview Global Carrageenan Market : IGR Snapshots Global Carrageenan Market Analysis, By Additive Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Carrageenan market analysis, by Source (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Carrageenan market analysis, by Type (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Carrageenan market analysis, by Food Grade(USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Carrageenan market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

