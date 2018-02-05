New Reader Magazine, a young online literary, arts, and culture journal, is sending out a call to writers and artists of all disciplines for contributions to the first issue of our quarterly, slated for March 2018, and for newreadermagazine.com, the journal’s website.

Inspired by the spirit of zine culture and DIY publishing, New Reader Magazine was built on the drive to find diverse stories and unique voices and visions, and then to showcase them to an international audience to promote empathy and understanding through a shared love of art, culture, and expression.

We have so far featured the work of two photographers on our website: James Anderson, a sound engineer from Melbourne, Australia, and Christine Cueto, a visual artist currently residing in San Francisco. In the months leading up to the release of each quarterly issue, newreadermagazine.com will be publishing artist profiles of even more photographers, visual artists, musicians, filmmakers, game-changing entrepreneurs, fictionists, memoir writers, and much more.

New Reader Magazine acquires first electronic rights once we purchase your work, which means we require submissions that have not been previously published anywhere else on the internet or in any digital form (this includes in eBooks, CD, tape, etc.). Payment for flash fiction starts at $10 and longer prose starts at $25; poetry starts at $5. We’re looking to publish comic panels, and while we don’t have a “perfect” length in mind, the piece must be long enough to have a complete narrative. Payment for comics starts, like prose, at $25. (We can only pay contributors through Payoneer or PayPal, for account management tracking purposes and for the safety of both parties.) Visual artists of all disciplines may also send in their portfolios for a chance to be interviewed and featured on our website and/or quarterly issue(s). If you are an illustrator or a photographer who is interested in contributing art to featured literary work and articles, please contact us at submission@newreadermagazine.com.

The submission bucket is open year round, and we have not yet placed a cap on the number or the length of submissions you may send in. See our submissions page for futher information. To see when new articles on the website come out, get a free subscription to our blog and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates (or just say hi!).

Contact Info

New Reader Magazine

100 Church Street 8th Floor Manhattan

New York, NY 10007

Phone: 800-734-7871

Website: https://www.newreadermagazine.com/