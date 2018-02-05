The report on Automotive Connectors Market by application (engine cooling system, fuel and emission control, interiors)by system (sealed and unsealed connector system) by connection (wire to board connection), by vehicle (commercial, electric, passenger car) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Connectors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 0.065 in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.
The recent report on Global Automotive Connectors Market identified that EMEA dominated the Global Automotive Connectors Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Automotive Connectors Market worldwide.
The report segments the Global Automotive Connectors Market on the basis of Application, System Type, Connection Type, and Vehicle Type.
Global Automotive Connectors Market by Application
- Engine Control and Cooling System
- Fuel and Emission Control
- Body Control and Interiors
- Safety and Security
- Infotainment
- Others
Global Automotive Connectors Market by System Type
- Sealed Connector System
- Unsealed Connector System
Global Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type
- Wire to Board Connection
- Wire to Wire Connection
- Board to Board Connection
Global Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Electric Vehicles
- Passenger Car
Global Automotive Connectors Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- Yazaki Corporation
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
- TE Connectivity
- Delphi Automotive
- Molex Incorporated
- JST Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- Foxconn Technology Group
- Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd
About Infinium Global Research
Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.
Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.
