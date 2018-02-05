In accordance with the market intelligence study, the world market for anesthesia gas blender is expected to be worth around US$ 663.3 mn in the year 2025 from an earlier market valuation of US$ 400.3 mn in the year 2016. The overall market is prophesized to rise at a growth rate of 5.8% CAGR over the period of forecast that extends from the year 2017 to 2025. Taking technological point of view in consideration, the segment of dual tube flow meter is forecasted to spearhead the said world market.

Taking geographical segmentations into consideration, the global market for anesthesia gas blender has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The region of North America held the most of the market share for world anesthesia gas blender market in the year 2016 owing to the increase in the demand arising out of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. However, new tax reforms and change in legislations might lead to a sudden increase in the prices of medical gadgets, as such the region is forecasted to experience a decline in share of the market by the year 2025.

The continent of Europe is estimated to be the second leading one following North America and is forecasted to experience a healthy growth over the period of forecast. Asia Pacific is prophesized to rise rapidly with a very high rate of growth over the timeframe of forecast owing to soaring number of surgeries that take place every year, technological progress, growth in the industry of medical tourism, and increase in awareness about anesthesia. The region of Middle East and Africa is also forecasted to expand with a high rate of growth owing to increasing awareness about anesthesia care amongst professionals and patients. Apart from that there has been a rise in the number of well-equipped multispecialty surgical centers and hospitals.

There are many factors that are driving the growth of this market. In the field of various surgical procedures and medical devices, anesthesia gas blenders are of utmost importance. Furthermore, the constant increase in rate of mortality owing to the incorrect delivery of anesthesia has surged the need for anesthesia gas blenders in the recent years. These blenders are also of extreme importance during the delivery of anesthesia to neonates and newborns, wherein accuracy and precision determine everything.

As such, the requirement for anesthesia gas blenders to deliver controlled and accurate anesthesia to the patients during various surgical procedures has further bolstered the growth of the world market. In addition to that, the increased expenses related to the healthcare industry in emerging economies together with burgeoning medical tourism have further encouraged the growth of the market in the last few years.

Transparency Market Research makes an observation on the anesthesia gas blender market and notes an existence of competitive landscape in the world market for anesthesia gas blender. The said market is quite fragmented, as noted by Transparency Market Research. The market faces intense competition owing to the existence of many small vendors in the international market for anesthesia gas blender and those small market vendors are, as estimated by the report, eating into the profit margins of the large players.

As such, prominent players that are operating in the market such as Dickinson and Company, Armstrong Medical, Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment, Becton, HEYER Medical AG, and EKU Electronics are anticipated to emphasize on acquisitions and mergers in a bid to expand the regional foothold and businesses in the emerging parts of the globe.

