The report on Chocolate Beer Market by type (chocolate ale market, chocolate stouts market, chocolate lager market), distribution channel (on-premise, and off-premise), packaging material (glass, paper, metal) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Chocolate Beer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on Global Chocolate Beer market identified that North America dominated the Global Chocolate Beer market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Chocolate Beer market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Chocolate Beer market on the basis of Type, distribution channel,and Packaging material

Global Chocolate Beer Marketby Type

Chocolate ale market

Chocolate stouts market

Chocolate lager market

Other chocolate beer market

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Distribution Channel

On-premise

Off-premise

Global Chocolate Beer Market by Packaging Material

Glass

Paper

Metal

Others

Global Chocolate Beer Marketby Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Oskar Blues Brewing

The Boston Beer Company

D.G. Yuengling& Sons

Sierra Nevada Brewing

Bell’s Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company

The Brooklyn Brewery

Stone Brewing

BrewDog

