The report on Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market by type (premium economy class seat, economy class seat, first class seat, business class seat, and positive displacement), actuator type(electro-mechanical actuators, and other actuators), mechanism type(rotary actuator, and linear actuator) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global aircraft seat actuation systems market identified that Europe dominated the global aircraft seat actuation systems market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the aircraft seat actuation systems market worldwide.

The report segments the global aircraft seat actuation systems market on the basis of actuator type, types, and mechanism.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market by Seat Type

Premium Economy Class Seat

Economy Class Seat

First Class Seat

Business Class Seat

Positive Displacement

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market by Actuator Type

Electromechanical Actuators

Other Actuators

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market by Mechanism

Rotary Actuators

Linear Actuators

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market by Fit

Retrofit

Line Fit

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Dornier Technologie GmbH & Co. Kg

Nook Industries, Inc.

Airworks, Inc.

Almec EAS Ltd.

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH

Rollon S.P.A.

PGA Electronics S.A.

Bühler Motor GmbH

ITT Corporation

