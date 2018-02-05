Adhesives & Sealants Market – Overview

Adhesives & Sealants are increasingly used in construction and transportation sectors. In construction sector, improved building standards are among the demand drivers. Adhesives in general have been gaining at the expense of metal fasteners, due in part to the light-weighting trend. Additionally, it also offers desired traits as flexibility, ease of repair, and strength. Using industrial adhesives, adhesives & sealants business are able achieve optimized manufacturing processes & design options. Owing to the efficacy, industrial adhesives demonstrates, it is widely used across a diverse range of industrial sectors. Based on the industries and its use, adhesives have been bifurcated such as Automotive Adhesives, Medical Device Adhesives, and Packaging Adhesives etc.

Growing demand from construction sector defines the growth of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. Moreover growing industries such as automotive and aircraft provide impetus to the Adhesives & Sealants Market growth.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 2016 – Henkel Adhesive Technologies has opened its first production facility in Georgia, near the capital of Tbilisi. Within the next three years, the plant will produce more than 40 cement based products for tiling, waterproofing, flooring and external thermal insulation under the Ceresit brand. The capacity expansion by Henkel Adhesive Technologies would help to fulfill the demand of the adhesives in the region.

October 2017 – PPG Industries announced the completion of the first phase of an expansion project at its facility in Tepotzotlan, Mexico. The completed expansion, which adds production and distribution capacity for automotive adhesive and sealant products, is part of a two-phase project that will help PPG meet increasing demand in the growing Mexican automotive manufacturing industry. The expansion would help PPG Industries to increase the business in Mexico region.

February 2017 – BASF launched MasterTile® Adhesives & Sealentss production in Russia. The range of MasterTile® products includes five adhesives: MasterTile 404, MasterTile 414, MasterTile 415, MasterTile FLX 23, MasterTile FLX 24. The adhesives’ formulations have been developed in line with GOST R 56387-2015 Russian national standard, and EN 12004 European regulations, which regulate the adhesion strength.

December 2017 – Sika launches low-density adhesives and sealants for significant weight reduction. The innovative solution in adhesives & sealents sector by Sika would attract the consumer in market.

March 2017 – Saint-Gobain, through the mortars activity (Saint-Gobain Weber), acquired 100% of Buildezee Adhesives Botswana (PTY) Ltd, a leading manufacturer of Adhesives & Sealants and grouts in Botswana. The acquisition would help to increase the market share of the Saint-Gobain in the region.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/792

Table of Contents:

1 Report Excerpts

2 Market Definition

3 Research Methodology

4 Forecast Indicators

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Adhesives & Sealants, Market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2024)

7 Global Adhesives & Sealants, By Application Market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2024)

8 Global Adhesives & Sealants, By Product Type Market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2024)

9 Global Adhesives, By Technology Market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2024)

10 Global Adhesives & Sealants, By Region Market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2024)

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 3m

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Products & Services

12.1.4 Strategy

12.1.5 Developments

12.2 H.B Fuller

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Financials

12.2.3 Products & Services

12.2.4 Strategy

12.2.5 Developments

12.3 Adco Global Inc

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Financials

12.3.3 Products & Services

12.3.4 Strategy

12.3.5 Developments

12.4 Ashland Inc

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Financials

12.4.3 Products & Services

12.4.4 Strategy

12.4.5 Developments

12.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Financials

12.5.3 Products & Services

12.5.4 Strategy

12.5.5 Developments

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/adhesives-sealants-market-792

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com