Abans Finance PLC has partnered with Newgen, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, to streamline its credit and loan processes.

Abans Finance will use Newgen Enterprise Mobility Framework (NEMF) and ECM software to seamlessly manage the initiation of loan and leasing approvals and collection processes. Based on Newgen’s Intelligent Business Process Suite’s (iBPS) platform, NEMF will help them undertake mobility initiatives and set them on a digital transformation journey.

“Credit processes are complex and managing and verification of all the documents manually can be very challenging. With NEMF on board, we will improve information management of our organisation and extend flexibility to our workforce to accommodate process changes without sacrificing our service levels. Moreover, it will help our customers get their requests approved strategically with more agility,” commented Gayan Wickramasinghe, Head of IT, Abans Finance PLC.

“Newgen always strives to facilitate seamless digital transformation within the organisation it is associated with. We will facilitate Abans Finance with plug and play components of our Mobility Framework, which will enable its stakeholders to interact, share, collaborate, socialize and offer services in a seamless way with a strong digital backbone,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

NEMF and OmniDocs will assist Abans Finance in informed decision making pertaining to loan initiations and approvals, real-time customer engagement and higher field force productivity due to low code highly configurable hybrid mobile applications with better privacy and security.