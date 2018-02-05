WHAT: This Valentine’s Day, MET Restaurant Group founder Kathy Sidell brings a taste of Roma to MET Back Bay. On Wednesday, February 14th, 2018, guests can enjoy flavorful Italian specials, Lady and the Tramp style, in addition to the regular dinner menu.
During MET’s dinner service, Executive Chef David Daniels is offering appetizers to share, including Baby Gem Caesar Salad with black garlic parmesan dressing ($12) and Antipasto, hot and cold, with salumi, cheese, and crudo ($18). Continue the experience in Roma with classic entrée dishes ($22), such as Gnocchi Pomodoro, with handmade gnocchi, san Marzano sauce and melted burrata, as well as Bucatini Carbonara with smoked pork belly, six-minute egg, parmesan and black pepper. Add on to the dishes with sides of Chicken Parmesan ($7) or Julianna’s Meatballs ($7). Cap the night with sweetness and opt for the Not Your Nonna’s Cannoli for two, an Espresso Zabaglione, or Sweet Ricotta with crushed pistachios, coconut cornflakes, or brownie chunks. All specials are available in addition to the regular dinner menu. MET Back Bay’s signature cocktail and carefully-curated wine lists will be available all evening long.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Roma-inspired dinner at MET Back Bay. Reservations are limited and highly recommended by calling MET Back Bay at (617) 267-0451.
WHERE: MET Back Bay, 279 Dartmouth Street, Boston, MA 02116
WHEN: Wednesday, February 14th, 2018
COST: Cost varies. Menu a la carte.
MENU:
MET Back Bay Valentine’s Day Weekend Specials:
A Night in Roma
Lady and the Tramp Style
All specials available a la carte and in addition to the regular dinner menu
Appetizers to Share:
Baby Gem Caesar Salad
Black garlic parmesan dressing
$12
Antipasto, Hot & Cold
Salumi, cheese, crudo
$18
Entrées:
$22
Gnocchi Pomodoro
Handmade gnocchi, san Marzano sauce, melted burrata
Bucatini Carbonara
Smoked pork belly, six-minute egg, parmesan, black pepper
Lasagna Bolognese
Five layers, bolo ragout
Sides:
$7
Chicken Parmesan
or
Julianna’s Meatballs
Dessert
$10
Not Your Nonna’s Cannoli
for two
Espresso Zabaglione
Sweet Ricotta
Filled with (choose one)
Crushed Pistachios | Coconut Flakes | Brownie Chunks
