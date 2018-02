ICAI is organising its 68th Annual function on Tuesday; Feb 6, 2018 at 3 P.M. at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi. Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry ;

Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways and Coal will be the Chief Guests at the function. Shri P. P.Chaudhary, Hon’ble Union Minister of Corporate Affairs, Law and Justice will be the Guest of Honour.

The programme will be followed by Hi-Tea.