Variable printing is a type of digital printing in which elements such as text or images can be changed from one piece to other piece without stopping or slowing down the printing process. Variable data printing is used in marketing, accounting and applying customer address labels. The growth of global variable data printing market is majorly driven by increased focus on aesthetic appeal of products and innovative printing. Moreover, growth of pharmaceutical sector and growing demand for variable data printed labels from food & beverage sector is also stimulating the market growth. However, high cost of raw material is hampering the growth of variable data printing market. Additionally, new technologies that enable printing on packages might diminish the demand for label printing. Expansion and merger & acquisition are the key strategies adopted by major players of the global variable data printing market.

Variable Data Printing Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on type, composition, technology, end user and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the variable data printing market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the variable data printing industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Variable Data Printing Market Segmentation

By Label Type

• Release liner labels

• Linerless labels

By Composition

• Facestock

• Topcoat

By Printing Technology

• Thermal transfer

• Electrophotography

• Direct thermal

• Inkjet

By End User

• Food & beverage

• Consumer durable

• Pharmaceutical

• Home & personal

• Retail sector

• Others (industrial lubricants and paints)

Variable Data Printing Market By Geography

• North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U. K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o South Africa

o Brazil

