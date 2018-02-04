A smart label, also known as a smart tag, is an item identification slip that consists of more advanced technologies as compared to conventional bar code data. Smart labels are made from fabric, plastic and paper. They are used as chip labels, printable labels, and electronic labels in various industries. The most efficient advancements in the smart labels technology are electronic article surveillance tags and specifically configured RFID tags. The growth of global smart labels market is primarily driven by increasing acceptance of smart labels as a result of hiking demand for item identification and reliable anti-theft devices. Moreover, increasing industry consolidation & growing technological proliferation of smart label products are also stimulating the growth of smart labels market. However, lack of mechanical susceptibility and constant standards are hampering the market growth. Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players existing in the market.

Smart Labels Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on technology, end user, component, application and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the smart labels market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the smart labels industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Smart Labels Market Segmentation

By Technology

Sensing labels

• Electronic shelf/dynamic display labels

• NFC tags

• EAS labels

• RFID labels

By End User

Automotive

• Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• FMCG

• Retail

• Others (aerospace, library, construction, and postal services)

By Component

Transceivers

• Microprocessors

• Memories

• Batteries

• Others (antenna and other basic component)

By Application

Equipment

• Retail & Inventory tracking

• Pallet

• Perishable goods

• Electronics and IT asset

• Others (reusable goods, security access, patient care smart wrist bands, and general assets)

Smart Labels Market Segmentation By Geography

North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o France

o U. K.

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o South Africa

o Brazil

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the smart labels market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on smart labels market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

