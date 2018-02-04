A security label is a set of security information which is attached to a resource or bundle. Security labels are used to protect products or items from getting altered, unpacked and maliciously modified. The security labels are majorly used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and high-end cosmetics. The market for security labels is driven by the constant growth of food & beverage sector. Moreover, rising population and changing lifestyle are expected to boost the market in the near future. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding the authenticity of the product details and protection from false information is the major stimulating factor for the security labels market. However, high cost of raw material and lack of standards act as a key restraining factor for the growth of security labels industry. New product/service launches and expansion are the key strategies adopted by major players in the global security labels market.

Security Labels Market Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on type, form, method, composition, application and geography.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the security labels market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the security labels industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Security Labels Market Segmentation By Type

• Facestock

• Adhesive

• Release liner

By Form

Reels

• Sheets

By Method

Bar codes

•Radio-frequency identification

•Holographic

By Composition

Facestock

• Adhesive

• Release liner

By Application

Food & beverage

• Retail

• Consumer durables

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others (automotive, aerospace, construction, logistic, manufacturing, data centers and government organization)

Security Labels Market By Geography

North America

• U. S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

o Spain

o Germany

o France

o U. K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the security labels market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on security labels market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

