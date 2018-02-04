Clifton, NJ – Sax Wealth Advisors (SWA), a division of Sax LLP , recently made an announcement concerning its acquisition of The GM Financial Group, an acquisition which brings the total value of assets under its management to over one billion dollars. According to SWA, The GM Financial Group held approximately $140 million of assets under its management.

Regarding the merger, SWA was quoted as saying, “The combined fee-only firm will continue their mutual tradition of academic, research-based investment philosophy and client-focused approach to the accumulation and preservation of wealth and estate planning.” As Kyle Stawicki, the company’s Partner-in-Charge, stated, “GM’s 30-plus years of experience will lend itself to enhancing our strong foundation of individual and corporate wealth management solutions.”

SWA indicated that the company will still maintain a Mercer County (NJ) presence, led by The GM Financial Group’s Founder, Guy McPhail. The company mentioned that the newly expanded firm will include three partners, four wealth advisors, two portfolio advisors, and two members of the client service team. SWA announced that it will continue to offer wealth management, financial and estate planning, retirement planning, and corporate benefit plan oversight services.

Regarding the newly expanded company’s commitment to client service, Mr. McPhail stated, “As GM looks to the future, we wish to ensure our customized programs and emphasis on client relations remains intact. We believe teaming with Sax Wealth Advisors will only strengthen our inherent objectives. A firm that emphasizes fee-only independent financial planning advice, coupled with a strong CPA background, was the perfect match for us.” Reviews of the company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sax+LLP/@40.871714,-74.1904212,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x20a1f6dd214631d6!8m2!3d40.871714!4d-74.1882325?hl=en

Sax Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor offering financial services built on integrity and meaningful client relationships. With offices in Clifton, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Pennington, NJ, and New York City, the firm provides customized investment and financial solutions for individual wealth management and employer retirement plans. Sax Wealth Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of accounting and consultancy firm Sax LLP. For more information, visit www.saxwa.com

Contact:

Margaret Henn

Company: Sax LLP

Email: info@saxllp.com

Website: https://www.saxllp.com/

LOCATION: CLIFTON, NJ

Address: 855 Valley Road Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: 973-472-6250

Fax: 973-472-7172

LOCATION: FAIR LAWN, NJ

Address: 17-17 Route 208 Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Phone: 201-261-4030

Fax: 201-261-8588

LOCATION: PENNINGTON, NJ

Address: 10 South Main Street Pennington, NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-6600

Fax: 973-472-7172

LOCATION: NEW YORK, NY

Address: 28 West 44th Street, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10036

Phone: 212-661-8640

Fax: 212-972-7495