The founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery talks about the need for revisional weight loss surgeries.

Plano, TX, Jan 11, 2018– Each year thousands of Americans make the decision to address obesity-related concerns by undergoing bariatric surgery. For most patients who choose this path, a single operation will be all that’s necessary to attain the results needed to promote weight loss and improvements to overall health. That is not always the case though. Some people will find secondary procedures are required.

“Revisional weight loss surgery most commonly arises as a possibility when primary procedures don’t produce the desired impacts.” says Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon at the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, having extensive experience in minimally invasive general surgical procedures. “People who undergo lap-band surgery, for example, may find they need to have the band removed because they cannot tolerate it.In these cases, revisional surgery may include simultaneous band removal and performance of such procedures as a gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.”

There are a few other circumstances in which a revisional procedure might be required. Complications arising from the original procedure, for example, could necessitate a second operation. Surgical error, such as creating a gastric pouch that is too large, may also demand revisions. In addition, a decision to have a more complex procedure may prompt a second operation.

“Most people who undergo bariatric surgery will find the results hold up over time rather well,” says Dr. Nicholson, “but there are circumstances in which going back in might be necessary or desirable.” People who undergo bariatric procedures are urged to talk to their doctors if the results attained are not satisfactory. It is also important to bring up any post-surgical issues, as well.

Obesity is estimated to affect an estimated third of the American population. If left unchecked, this condition can take its toll on health while increasing risks for such serious conditions as diabetes, heart disease and even some forms of cancer. People who are overweight should talk to their doctors about all viable weight loss options. Diet and exercise alone may help some people, but others will find bariatric surgery offers them the greatest hope for shedding pounds and keeping them off.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.

