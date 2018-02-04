Rea & Associates, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Dublin, OH, recently made an announcement concerning the latest episode of its Unsuitable podcast. According to Rea, the episode, which was released on January 15, 2018, is the 116th installment in the series. Rea went on to share that the episode is entitled “Your Baby (Business) is all Grown Up…So what’s Next?”

According to Rea , the episode, hosted by Dave Cain, C.P.A., is intended to help business owners make the transition out of the beginning stages of entrepreneurship toward the next steps for themselves and their companies. Rea mentioned that the podcast features business valuation and exit planning guru Tim McDaniel. Rea announced that, in the podcast, Mr. McDaniel discusses such topics as why business valuation is a critical step for any business owner, when business owners should start planning an exit strategy, and how a business owner can successfully exit their business.

Rea stated that the podcast, which is hosted on Rea Radio, is located at http://www.reacpa.com/insight/episode-116-your-baby-business-is-all-grown-up-so-whats-next/ . Rea also indicated that the episode can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel. Rea also shared that a transcript is available for download. Rea stated that the webpage contains links to articles that are relevant to the topics of business valuation and exit strategy. According to Rea, such articles include “The Perfect Time To Gift A Business To The Next Generation,” “How To Plan For What Comes Next,” and “Grow The Value of Your Business.”

Rea concluded its announcement by giving some company information. Rea indicated that it has been providing financial advice to Ohioans since 1933. In fact, the company shared that it was born out of the hardships of the Great Depression. Rea mentioned that it helped guide people through that difficult time, and will continue to act as a financial guide during good times and bad. Rea closed by stating that it employs a team of over 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. Reviews of the accounting and consulting company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/@40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en

