Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a wide band gap semiconductor, emerging as a new technology compared to other semiconductor devices, such as gallium arsenide (GaAS) and silicon carbide (SiC). GaN is expected to be the next generation semiconductor for power applications as it offers an advantage with regards to thermal performance, efficiency, weight and size. GaN semiconductor devices have huge applicability in automotive, ICT, military, defence, aerospace, and power distribution systems among many others. The global power GaN market is influenced by various market determinants such as the growing demand from the military sector, increasing demand for high power and high temperature applications, success of GaN in RF-power, electronics competition from SiC in high-voltage semiconductor applications and increasing applications in electric & hybrid-electric vehicles. Moreover, introduction of new innovative products that are cost-effective and have better design and performance are offering lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the value chain. Big market players are expanding their product portfolio and increasing business around the globe via certain market strategies such as partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisition.

Research Objective

• To define the scope and simplify the research study based on device type, technology, application, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the power GaN market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the power GaN industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device type

• Transistors

• Diode & Rectifiers

• Integrated circuits

By Technology

• Semiconductor materials

• Transistor application technologies

By Application

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial, Power, and Solar & Wind

• Military, Aerospace, and Defence

• Information and Communication Technology

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the power GaN market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

• Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

• Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

• Research report on power GaN market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

