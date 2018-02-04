The Orlando Caribbean Festival returns for an unparalleled experience with three days of events and an All Star Line-Up including Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean and Reggae sensation Konchens among others.

ORLANDO, FL– December 3, 2017 The 7th annual Orlando Caribbean Festival will take place Saturday March 17th, 2018 at the Orlando Amphitheater in the Central Florida Fairground. This event is the destination for all who share a passion for or are looking to explore the Caribbean Culture through its food and music. The festival promises to be a fun filled atmosphere that is sure to entertain everyone.

In 2017 edition, this Spring Break extravaganza gathered attendees from all over Florida: Orlando, Tampa, Daytona, Jacksonville, Palm Beach to Miami, and states such as New York, Massachusetts, Georgia and as far away as Canada and various Caribbean countries. Amidst the fair games and rides will be a backdrop of live musical performances from all Caribbean music genres: Kompa, Reggae, Dancehall, Soca & Salsa/Reggaeton.

While most Festivals cater to one specific genre and demographic, the Orlando Caribbean Festival aims to showcase a blend of current, up-and-coming, and legend artists from various Caribbean musical genres. The 2018 festival will feature an array of performances that ranges from Grammy Award winning international artist Wyclef Jean of the Fugees, award winning dancehall artist Konshens, Soca artist Alison Hinds, international legend/classic Reggae artist Tanto Metro/Devante and dynamic Kompa musical groups Harmonik, TVice, Klass, Kai and several other critically acclaimed performers to be added to create a dynamic blend of Island Music giving our attendees a true Caribbean Experience.

The 2018 Festival is set to build on the momentum from last year’s/2017 edition, which not only saw record setting attendance numbers from recent years but also the highest percentage of diverse audience from various Caribbean Descents of many islands such as Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, Cuba, Belize, Barbados, Virgin Islands, Bahamas, just to name a few.

Tickets are now on sale at www.OCF2018.Eventbrite.com. The Fair is open starting 12:00pm and the music Festival begins at 3:00pm. VIP ticket is $100 and general admission is $40 which will cover both admission to the Fair and Festival. Early Bird specials are available to those who purchase their tickets before December 31st, 2017, discounted price of $30.

Vendor and Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please email info@orlandocaribbeanfestival.com , CaribbeanFestOrl@gmail.com .

For all additional information, please email us or visit www.orlandocaribbeanfestival.com or for frequent updates please follow us on social media:

Instagram: @CaribbeanFestOrl Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/orlandocaribbeanfestivalfans/ Hashtag: #OrlandoCaribbeanFestival #OCF2018 #SpringBreak2018 #CaribbeanUnited