The overall medical imaging industry has grown significantly owing to advanced imaging technologies and sophisticated equipment that offer highest quality images and state-of-the-art treatment. The nuclear imaging market is largely driven by the fact that the technology offers precise and accurate images leading to improved diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and cardiac ailments. Providing organ specific diagnosis, nuclear imaging equipment is cost effective, thus adding to its popularity.

The U.S. is the biggest market for nuclear imaging thanks to factors such as growing coverage for PET and SPECT imaging by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), rising usage of the systems in the early detection of Alzheimer’s and cancer, improved healthcare reforms such as the Affordable Care Act, expanding health insurance and increase in healthcare expenditure.

Industry analysis suggests that emerging Asian economies such as China and India, and developing South American countries such as Brazil and Peru possess high potential for growth due to growing geriatric population, widespread increase in chronic diseases, rising incomes and medical expenditure, and increased healthcare infrastructure.

A recent trend that has aided the growth of the nuclear imaging market is combined nuclear imaging modalities such as SPECT/CT, MRI/PET, and PET/CT which helps in providing multiple scans from the same unit simultaneously.