The overall medical imaging industry has grown significantly owing to advanced imaging technologies and sophisticated equipment that offer highest quality images and state-of-the-art treatment. The nuclear imaging market is largely driven by the fact that the technology offers precise and accurate images leading to improved diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and cardiac ailments. Providing organ specific diagnosis, nuclear imaging equipment is cost effective, thus adding to its popularity.
The U.S. is the biggest market for nuclear imaging thanks to factors such as growing coverage for PET and SPECT imaging by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), rising usage of the systems in the early detection of Alzheimer’s and cancer, improved healthcare reforms such as the Affordable Care Act, expanding health insurance and increase in healthcare expenditure.
Industry analysis suggests that emerging Asian economies such as China and India, and developing South American countries such as Brazil and Peru possess high potential for growth due to growing geriatric population, widespread increase in chronic diseases, rising incomes and medical expenditure, and increased healthcare infrastructure.
A recent trend that has aided the growth of the nuclear imaging market is combined nuclear imaging modalities such as SPECT/CT, MRI/PET, and PET/CT which helps in providing multiple scans from the same unit simultaneously.
The report on global nuclear imaging market provides extensive analysis on historic and forecasted market size with regard to revenues, units sales, and growth rates. The report highlights and compares industry leaders, product categories, individual market share, competitive strategies, and trends during the forecast period of 2012-2018. Nuclear imaging refers to the technique of producing visuals of the organs of the body by administering small amounts of radioactive tracers. The images are procured using a gamma camera and can be recorded on film or on a computer.
The TMR report also identifies the main factors that drive the nuclear imaging market with special reference to high potential segments, emerging markets and growth challenges. The main segments covered in the report include single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), SPECT/CT, positron emission tomography (PET), and PET/CT systems.
The TMR report carries a comprehensive section describing the competitive landscape of the global nuclear imaging market. The section consists of a list of key companies and their profiles, market share, business strategies and opportunities, capital investment, expansions, collaborations and product developments. Some of the major players in the nuclear imaging industry include GE Healthcare, Siemens Medical Solutions, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Positron Corporation, Philips Medical Systems, Naviscan, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Cardinal Healthcare and Carestream Health.
