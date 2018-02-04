Keith and Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas recently made an announcement concerning the itinerary for its St. Valentine’s Day Massacre event, which will take place February 10th at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West. The company indicated that it has posted further information about the event at http://murdermysterytexas.com/types-of-mysteries/valentines/

The company began its announcement by stating that the event will kick off with a reception and dancing. Guests will then receive a welcome letter with instructions. The company indicated that guests will then be seated at round tables of ten, which are designated with different mystery-themed team names (e.g., The Columbo Team). Murder Mystery Texas said that the dance floor will be open during this time.

Murder Mystery Texas went on to indicate that the reception will be followed by a salad course, during which announcements will be made concerning the night’s proceedings. The company announced that, from this point on, a wise-cracking detective will take control for the rest of the evening. Murder Mystery Texas stated that the detective will call guests up to the dance floor and “roast” them as possible suspects.

Murder Mystery Texas stated that the next step in the itinerary involves couples dancing. According to Murder Mystery Texas, participants should begin their interrogations at this point, being careful not to divulge information to rival teams. The company stated that, following dancing, there will be dinner and dessert. During this time, there will be a number of heated arguments between suspicious guests. According to the company, any number of murders may occur during this time. https://www.facebook.com/mmysterytexas/

The company mentioned that, following dessert, the teams will attempt to solve the crime and turn in their answer forms. Following that, the murder mystery will be revealed and teams with the most accurate (or most ridiculous) answers will receive prizes. The company stated that the night will close with more dancing. Further company details can be found at https://goo.gl/LznBeo

Murder Mystery Texas then wrapped its announcement up by providing some details related to its productions. Murder Mystery Texas pointed out that it performs murder mysteries in cities all over Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Reviews for the dinner theater company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Keith+and+Margo’s+Murder+Mystery+Texas/@32.7795035,-96.8332172,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-96.7642093!2d32.7793592!1m5!1m1!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!2m2!1d-96.763177!2d32.779523!3m4!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!8m2!3d32.779523!4d-96.763177

Debbie Banks

Company: Murder Mystery Texas

Address: 6304 Innsbrooke Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Tel: (972)263-5178

Website: www.murdermysterytexas.com