There are many things that go together perfectly and one good example is black tea and bergamot. The combination is known as Earl Grey tea and it is one of the most loved teas. Nowadays, there are many types of tea and the selection is wide, something being available for any taste. Of course, each type brings its own benefits in discussion, green tea, for example, is filled with antioxidants.

Earl Grey tea is a flavored tea, meaning it is combined or scented using spices, extracts, fruits or flowers and such. This specific type of tea is well recognized by anyone that loves drinking tea and it is flavored using oil from bergamot orange. Some people like to enjoy it as it is, while others combine it with a small amount of milk. Preparing the tea is something different and each type has to be brewed accordingly, to enjoy the rich and delicious taste. Of course, there are tea accessories available used for preparing and serving tea, for those who really want to pamper their taste.

Bergamot has a unique flavor, being sweet, bitter, sour and floral in the same time and it blends in perfectly with black tea. Many people prefer the exotic taste and they enjoy the drink at any time of the day. Because we are talking about black tea, it has caffeine and its level depends on various factors. For instance, how the plant was grown and processed and how the tea is brewed. The level does not compare with coffee, as it has the most caffeine content. Any person that is a fan of black tea will appreciate the Earl Grey version and will include it on the shopping list.

Another aspect that influences the quality of the tea is how it is stored. If it is kept in a cool and dark place, its freshness will persist longer and you can enjoy a flavorful cup of tea whenever desired. More to it, buying tea from a reputable company makes a difference. It is best to know exactly where the tea comes from, how it was processed and how it is packed. Also, you should receive some extra tips regarding storage and preparation. Preparing the tea is considered an art, especially for black and green tea. Instructions should be followed precisely, especially water temperature and for how long tea needs to be simmered.

Enjoying a cup of tea is one of the best feelings in the world. There are many people that have given up coffee for black or green tea. They like the effects more and the taste, not to mention that tea is a lot more beneficial for overall health. The good news is that quality tea is found online, as there are many stores that sell the greatest variety of tea, so you can always try a new flavor and a new type. Shipping is done fast and you get to learn more about tea and about its benefits.

