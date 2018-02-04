The global acrylic emulsions market is gaining from the large number of applications of acrylic emulsions in adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, construction additives, and paper coatings among others. This is because acrylic emulsions impart properties of enhanced process ability, performance, and appearance to end products. Also, the low threat of substitutes due to the low possibility of substitution in most applications is acting in favor of the acrylic emulsions market. While acrylic emulsions are largely similar to polymer dispersions in terms of properties, the large particle size of emulsions gives them an edge over polymer dispersions.

Rising disposable incomes leading individuals to spend substantially high amounts on superior quality decorative paints for interior and exterior use is boosting the demand for acrylic emulsions in paints and coatings. Besides this, recovery of the construction sector and infrastructural development across several countries is also aiding the growth of the acrylic emulsions market.

Pure acrylic emulsions are extensively used in the formulation of a number of consumer and industrial end-use products. This includes architectural decorative coatings for exterior and interior use, building materials, industrial coatings, glass-fiber secondary binders for tissues and veils, and non-woven, high-loft applications.

In terms of the demand-supply scenario, the bargaining power of raw material suppliers is moderate due to the low raw material demand and supply gap, threat of forward integration, and fixed number of global buyers. Further, the bargaining power of buyers is low as the acrylic emulsions market is a highly organized one. The limited number of application specific manufacturers also account for the low bargaining power of buyers.

According to a market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global acrylic emulsions market will expand at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2017 and 2022 in terms of revenue. Progressing at this rate, the market is expected to attract a revenue valuation of US$8,792.6 mn by the end of 2022 up from its estimated worth of US$5,915.9 mn in 2017.

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market: Key Insights

Among the key product types, acrylics is expected to hold the leading 62.9% of the market in 2017. In absolute numbers, the acrylics product segment is estimated to be valued at US$3, 7187.7 mn in 2017. Displaying the leading year on year growth of US$362.9 mn, the acrylics product segment is estimated to touch a valuation of US$5,533.0 mn by 2022-end. The segment is estimated to represent 62.9% of the market by the end of 2022.

As per the application classification, water-based paints, adhesives and sealants, paper/paperboard coatings, and others are the segments into which the global acrylic emulsions market is divided.

From a geographical standpoint, the report takes stock of the potential of acrylic emulsions market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst all, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to lead the global acrylic emulsions market in 2017 vis-à-vis revenue, and the region is anticipated to hold on to its leading position over the forecast period.

