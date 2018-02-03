Europe’s only event technology show, Event Tech Live (ETL), will be scaled up to two days when it returns to the Old Truman Brewery in November for its fifth edition.

The decision to expand the show is a product of year-on-year growth, on all fronts, coupled with a comprehensive call for more. There were 100 exhibitors at Event Tech Live in 2017 and over 50 sessions across five stages, which brought in a record 1,600 visitors.

All the show’s major sponsors and partners, involved to a greater and greater extent since its inception, have been quick to commit to the new model ETL.

The sessions across this year’s five stages are being scrupulously programmed so attendees can see everything they want to and learn something new on either or both days.

Event Tech Live Co-Founder, Adam Parry, comments: “Visitors want to stay longer, see and do more, exhibitors need more time in that environment and we are delighted to introduce a second day.

“We haven’t ever fallen into the PR trap of concentrating on quantity, or brute headline numbers, it’s always been about delivering quality – whether that’s visitors, exhibitors or content.”

CEO of D2i Matt Blain comments: “Demand for a second day is a testament to the organisers‘ perception and commitment. Event Tech Live is one of a kind, top content and top people. We’re delighted to continue our support.”

Event Tech Live returns to the Old Truman Brewery, East London on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th of November with sister event The Event Technology Awards bridging the two on the evening of the 7th.

Details about the event, in terms of exhibitors, sponsors, content across the five stages, and timings will be published over the coming months. Subscribe to updates here

About Event Tech Live

Event Tech Live 2018 is free to attend and will take place on Wednesday 7th & Thursday 8th November 2017 at The Old Truman Brewery, London.

The multi-strand conference and exhibition is Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology. Event professionals have access to over 50 educational sessions, 100 exhibitors and 1499 industry peers.

If you’re interested in exhibiting or would like to become a sponsor please contact Adam Parry via hello@eventtechlive.com

CONTACT:

Paul Allott

Company: AMP Events

Address: 4 Glasby Square, Retford, DN22 6EP, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)1777 80 21 20

Email: hello@eventtechlive.com

Website: http://www.eventtechlive.com/