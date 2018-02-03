Rigid Packaging Market was valued at $498 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $786.1 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The plastics segment garnered the highest revenue share in the global rigid packaging market in 2016, holding nearly half of the market.

Rigid packaging is used extensively across industries to package the products in order to facilitate the convenience in handling the products without causing any damage. It is used to package goods in different forms such as bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles, and jars. Rigid plastic packaging has properties such as high impact strength, high stiffness, and high barrier properties. Without packaging, material handling would be a chaotic, inefficient and costly exercise.

Request Sample Copy of the Report@https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/rigid-packaging-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increased shelf life, increasing health consciousness, growing use of rigid packaging in pharmaceuticals segment, increasing demand for convenience food and low cost of plastic packaging are some major driving factors of rigid packaging market. Moreover, vigorously increasing international trade and progressive investments in quality packaging are also pushing the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations across different countries are restraining the market growth. On the other hand, technical improvisations in packaging technology and shifting trend of consumers towards paper packaging can act as future opportunities to the market growth. Moreover, packaging manufacturing companies are moving beyond conventional packaging materials and methods to reduce carbon emissions of rigid plastic packaging.

Market Segmentation

The rigid packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, end user and geography. By material type, the market is segmented into metal, plastics, paper & paperboard, glass and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, durable goods, cosmetics, industrial packaging and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of rigid packaging. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Some major market players are Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Reynolds Group Holding, Tetra Pak International, Resilux NV and Crown Holdings, Inc.

GLOBAL RIGID PACKAGING MARKET BY TYPE, 2016 – 2024 ($ MILLION)

GLOBAL RIGID PACKAGING MARKET BY TYPE

RIGID PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By material type

Metal

• Plastics

• Paper & paperboard

• Glass

• Others

By end-user

Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Durable goods

• Cosmetics

• Industrial packaging

• Others

By Geography

North America

• U.S

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• India

• China

• Japan

• Rest of APAC

Rest of World

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Amcor Limited

• Ball Corporation

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• DS Smith Plc.

• Georgia-Pacific Corporation

• Holmen AB

• Reynolds Group Holding

• Tetra Pak International

• Resilux NV

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

Request for Customized Report @https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/rigid-packaging-market/request-customise-form

About Esticast Research &Consulting :

Esticast Research & Consulting is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a unique combination of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in achieving their goals and overcoming complex challenges. We specialize in providing 360 degree view of the markets to assist clients in determining new opportunities and develop business strategies for the future with data and statistics on changing market dynamics.

Esticast Research & Consulting has expert analysts and consultants with an ability to work in collaboration with clients to meet their business needs and give opportunities to thrive in a competitive world. A comprehensive analysis of industries ranging from healthcare to consumer goods and ICT to BFSI is provided by covering hundreds of industry segments. The research reports offering market forecasts, market entry strategies, and customer intelligence will help clients across the world in harnessing maximum value on their investment and realize their optimum potential.

Contact

Address:Sr. No.8/2A/1, Vitthal Heights, Above Yashwant, Kharadi, Pune-411014

Tel: +91-20-65606016

Email: help@esticastresearch.com

Web: https://www.esticastresearch.com