Ginsenosides are natural compounds extracted from Araliaceae plants like Panax ginseng. Since ginsenosides were found to exhibit anticancer property in the 1960s, scientists have been working on the study of rare ginsenosides.

With the in-depth research on ginsenosides, scientist found that rare ginsenosides, the metabolite of prototype ginsenosides, exhibit more potent anticancer activities in many aspects, including inhibiting angiogenesis in malignant lesions, alleviating toxicity induced by chemotherapy and radiotherapy and increasing drug sensitivity, reversing multiple drug resistance of malignant cells and delaying drug-resistant cycle. Scientists have determined at least 30 rare ginsenosides, including Rk2, Rh3, Rh2, Rg3, Rg5, Rk1, Rk3, Rh1, Rh4, aPPT, aPPD.

Many studies have presented the anticancer efficacies of rare ginsenoside, and dozens of pharmaceutical companies devoted a great deal of energy and efforts to its practical application. Among them is Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd, a Canadian hi-tech company mainly engaged in the research, production and sales of natural herbal medicines. The company has been looking at extracting active anticancer ingredients from natural medicinal plants to assist the treatment and recovery of cancer for years.

“Due to high costs of the raw materials and immaturity of the preparation methodologies, rare ginsenosides couldn’t be made in large quantities through industrialized preparation, for example, as little as 0.05 to 1 gram of rare ginsenosides could be extracted from 10000 grams of red ginseng. Besides, traditional dispersion technology of preparation couldn’t achieve optimal absorption of rare ginsenosides which are hardly water-soluble or lipid-soluble. These are the reasons why most companies failed to successfully develop rare ginsenosides products. After years of research, we eventually invented four core technologies, making it possible to extract rare ginsenosides in mass production,” said Chinese-Canadian scientist Joshua Yu, who is the co-founder of Royal Enoch.

The company Royal Enoch established a GMP standard industrial mass production base in Vancouver and launched Redsenol Series rare ginsenosides products which gained high band recognition among consumers. Their first product Redsenol rare ginsenosides capsules was launched in Canada, America and China in 2015. The product contains 16 rare ginsenosides, with synergistic effects working together including highly active rare ginsenoside Rg5, Rk2, Rk3, Rh3, Rh4, aPPD and aPPT, which is superior to the rival products with only one or two rare ginsenosides.

In 2017, Royal Enoch unveiled their second-generation product Redsenol DAG sublingual pills. The product contains 8 highly active rare ginsenosides with high concentrations of active ingredients like ginsenoside Rg5, Rk2, and aPPD. “Based on the fact that some rare ginsenosides exhibit more active anticancer effects, we selected 8 highly active rare ginsenosides and developed our second-generation product Redsenol DAG sublingual pills. Redsenol capsule and Redsenol DAD sublingual pills have their own advantages, that is, Redsenol Capsule contains 16 rare ginsenosides and has boarder efficacies while Redsenol DAD sublingual pills is more targeted at certain cancers with the high concentration of highly active rare ginsenosides,” said Joshua.

Joshua added:“Our products Redsenol Series are well-received among consumers at Amazon.com and JD.com. With synergistic advantages of multiple highly active rare ginsenosides, they outperform the products with only one or two rare ginsenosides.”

In the past, the rare ginsenoside products on the market contained only one or two rare ginsenosides. And the emergence of Redsenol Series marks a new era in the rare ginsenoside field.

Contact:

Company: Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd.

Address: 3800 Wesbrook Mall, Vancouver, BC, Canada,V6S 2L9

Tel: +16046389936

Email: global@enophyto.com

Website: https://enophyto.com/en/