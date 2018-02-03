Bhopal: OMSOFTWARE – a mobile app development company headquartered in Bhopal, India – with a trusted track record of offering ROI-driven mobile applications to businesses world over – is pleased to announce its capability extension. The company with experienced mobile application developers on board will have one of its core focuses into developing futuristic applications.

“OMSOFTWARE develops applications based on the existing demands of the market and pinpointed requirements drafted by its valued customers. Around 179 billion mobile applications are downloaded per year and this is a huge number. While mobile applications are drawing a sustained foothold in the marketing world, the consumer preferences are evolving and in order to be in the race, companies need to sense tomorrow today,” says Mr. Rajkamal, CEO of OMSOFTWARE.

“Our forte is in identifying the technologies that are redefining the Concept Of Mobile Application Development today and thus working on them to help our clients become future-proof while enabling then with complete organic digital transformation,” continues Mr. Rajkamal.

OMSOFTWARE works with leading technologies across mobile application processes and verticals, including wearable devices, cross platforms applications, IoT, cloud computing apps, enterprise applications, M- commerce, motion and location sensing etc. The core focus is on developing highly result-driven, future-oriented, value-focused applications that help clients not just outperform, and shine but sustain in this competitive marketplace.

To learn more about how OMSOFTWARE can help you design future ready, on-demand mobile applications, feel free to schedule a free consultation today with one of our marketing executives!

About OMSOFTWARE – OM Software is one of the leading IT and ITES players in the industry that offer smartest and proven IT services. Possessing maximum expertise and experience in wide-ranging domains, the company offers a variety of digital transformation and marketing solutions for clients worldwide

Contact

33-3D Saket Nagar Bhopal,MP (IN)-462024

info@omsoftware.net

Mobile +91- 9713107866

+91-755-2800241

https://www.omsoftware.net