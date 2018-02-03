The Global LTE Market was valued at $158.49 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,746.66 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 60.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

LTE is an advanced version of 3G network, which is being used to establish the base for 4G network. It offers data speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 100Mbps, restricting its use in multi-band phones only and in countries where it is supported. It is a path that helps in achieving 4G speeds but not the accurate 4G network. Among the world’s cellphone users, more than 80% of the users use GSM network, exception being the US telecommunications market. LTE technology offers several features such as higher capacity, enhanced user experiences, and extraordinary data rates. The global LTE market is anticipated to grow at a tremendous pace, owing to the surge in user adoption in both urban and rural areas. The United States Telecom Association revealed that in rural areas the wireless broadband is expected to grow by 117% by 2026. In addition, media, broadband, and information technology add approximately $1 trillion annually to the U.S. economy. Such promising stats are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the upcoming years.

Request Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/global-lte-market/request-sample

Market Determinants

Surge in the adoption rate of LTE by various operators in Asia-Pacific and the need for higher data transfer rates are the major determinants driving the market growth. The market growth is also driven by the increasing application of LTE in public safety measures. Until 2011, approximately 7.4 million LTE subscribers were recorded, of which nearly 1.3 million subscribers belonged to regions other than Asia-Pacific. The market growth is being hampered by the presence of limited and uneven spectrum and poor reliability of network performance. However, surging demand for LTE-enabled devices and strong growth in wireless infrastructure are expected to offer profitable opportunities during the forecast period.

GLOBAL LTE MARKET DETERMINANTS – IMPACT ANALYSIS, 2016 Vs.2024

Segment Analysis

Global LTE market is segmented by component, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of component it is further divided into Infrastructure, Terminal Equipment, LTE testing Equipment, and Network Services. Based on technology it is categorized as LTE FDD, LTE TDD, and LTE Advance. By application global LTE market is segmented as M2M and Connected Device, Public Safety LTE, VoLTE, Video on demand, Defense & Security, and Others (IP surveillance, browsing, Large enterprises). Geographically, global LTE market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America was the largest market for LTE and is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 50.5% during the forecast period. As per the data revealed by GSMA Ltd., more than 94% of the North American population is expected to use 4G technology by the end of 2020.

GLOBAL VoLTE MARKET, BY REGION, 2016-2024

Major players of the LTE market are Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, LM Ericsson, Nokia Solutions and Networks. B.V., NTT DOCOMO, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Technological upgradation is the key strategy adopted by market leaders to maintain their foothold within market. For example, in December 2014, Verizon started the process of migrating entirely to a 4G network.

GLOBAL LTE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

• Infrastructure

• Terminal Equipment

• LTE Testing Equipment

• Network Services

By Technology

• LTE FDD

• LTE TDD

• LTE Advance

By Application

• M2M and Connected Device

• Public Safety LTE

• VoLTE

• Video on Demand

• Defense & Security

• Others (IP Surveillance, Browsing, Large Enterprises)

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Key Market Players

• Alcatel-Lucent

• AT&T, Inc.

• Bharti Airtel Ltd.

• China Mobile Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• LM Ericsson

• Nokia Solutions and Networks. B.V.

• NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

• Verizon Communication Inc.

• Vodafone Group Plc

Request for Customized Report @https://www.esticastresearch.com/market-reports/global-lte-market/request-customise-form

Contact

Address:Sr. No.8/2A/1, Vitthal Heights, Above Yashwant, Kharadi, Pune-411014

Tel: +91-20-65606016

Email: help@esticastresearch.com

Web: https://www.esticastresearch.com