Floormat.com is now accepting all the major payment options on its website. The Ohio mat manufacturer wants its customers to use the most convenient financial services company when purchasing its matting products.

Customers can now purchase from Floormat.com using five different payment systems. The company has partnered with all the major financial service corporations in its bid to ensure convenience and safety in its online matting business. After introducing a fully fledged matting store on its website a few years ago, Floormat.com has enhanced its customer services by introducing multiple payment options on its website. The company launched a fully secure shopping cart on its online shopping platform that enables customers to buy its products 24 hours a day throughout the year.

Floormat.com has finally added all the major payment systems to its website. The company has optimized its ecommerce shopping portal with five payment options. Customers can now clear their online shopping cart bills using MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover, and PayPal. The first four payment options are major credit and debit card financial services while PayPal is one of the most secure online payment systems. After choosing their desired matting products on the company’s online store, customers will now be able to choose their most convenient payment method when closing the sale. Currently, the company is not charging any shipping fees for all matting orders of over $99 in the U.S. However, this does not include orders to be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska, US territories and principalities, and all foreign countries. All the other shipping details are featured on the firm’s website. The company sends all the purchase details to the client’s signup email address as backup. The company’s latest posts can be followed at

About Us

Floormat.com is an Ohio-based mat producer and supplier. Since it was founded in 1951, the company has always emphasized its problem solving approach Truematch, and its consultative protocol ADAPT to produce the most optimized, proficient, and long-lasting solution to any matting problem. The company is renowned for dealing in a wide range of matting products covering all kinds of floor safety solutions including logo mats, entrance mats, heated mats, industrial mats, anti-slip tape & treads, cleaners & aseptics, noise & vibration pads, specialty products etc. All from its in-house productions, as well as from topnotch matting brands like Brite Trac, Wayfarer, Hog Heaven, Web Trax, Grip Rock, Super G, Classic Impressions, Waterhog, Legacy, and Glo Brite, among many others.

CONTACT:

Nino Cervi

Company: Floormat.com

Address: 101 Progressive Drive, Etna, Ohio 43062

Phone: 800-876-1312

Fax: 440-951-1315

Email: info@floormat.com

Website: https://www.floormat.com