Global feminine hygiene products market was valued at $28.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $47.3 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The sanitary pads segment gained the highest revenue share in the Global feminine hygiene products market.

The feminine hygiene products are the products used by women to maintain their personal hygiene such as sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners and shields, internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades. Such products are manufactured from wide variety of synthetic as well as natural raw materials. Demand for products made from natural raw materials is increasing, owing to increasing health consciousness among the consumers. The market for menstrual/feminine hygiene products in developing countries is expanding rapidly, driven both by private demand and by public efforts to improve girl’s educational awareness and women’s health and dignity. In developing countries of APAC and MEA awareness is created through CSR activities conducted by the companies. Recent trend followed by manufacturers in developed countries is to maintain brand loyalty and continuous innovation. Whereas, in developing countries, it is to spread awareness about feminine hygiene especially in areas where cultural and regional misbeliefs dominate.

Market Determinants

The global feminine hygiene products market has witnessed healthy growth in the recent years due to the increase in awareness regarding feminine hygiene. An upsurge in urbanization and disposable income of the middle class has improved the standard of living, enabling the feminine populace to buy hygiene products such as sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners, etc. In addition to the above drivers, the rise in the number of working women and innovations in the feminine hygiene products are fuelling the market growth. According to the data revealed in 2015 by UN Statistics Division, 78% women in the developed countries and 64% women in the developing countries were employed in the education sector. In health & social work sector, the percentage of women employed in the developed countries was 72% whereas in developing countries it was 59%. However, health concerns raised due to the material used in the sanitary pads and environmental risks associated with its disposal act as the major barriers in the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing demand for organic and bio-degradable feminine hygiene products in the developing countries are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of market in the coming years.

MARKET DETERMINANTS – IMPACT ANALYSIS

MARKET DETERMINANTS – IMPACT ANALYSIS

Segment Analysis

The global feminine hygiene products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into sanitary pads, tampons, internal cleaners & sprays, panty liners & shields, and disposable razors & blades. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, and online & others. Geography wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the largest global feminine hygiene products market in terms of revenue, by holding nearly half of the shares, throughout the forecast period. However, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2017-2024.

ASIA-PACIFIC FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2016-2024

ASIA-PACIFIC FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Some eminent market players are Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, PayChest Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget., Kao Group, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Hengan International Group Co. Limited. In June, 2017 a leading FMCG company Procter & Gamble (P&G), expanded its footprints in Nigeria by commissioning a state of the art production line of “Always”, its brand of feminine hygiene products at the P&G manufacturing site in Agbara, Ogun State.

FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product type

• Sanitary pads

• Tampons

• Internal cleaners & sprays

• Panty liners & shields

• Disposable razors & blades

By Distribution channel

• Supermarkets & hypermarkets

• Specialty stores

• Convenience stores

• Dollar stores

• Online & others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Edgewell Personal Care Company.

• Unicharm Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Lil-Lets Group Ltd

• PayChest Inc.

• Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

• Kao Group

• First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

• Hengan International Group Co. Limited

