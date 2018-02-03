Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd, located in Vancouver, Canada, is a hi-tech company mainly engaged in research, production and sales of natural plant-based medicines. The company is led by led by Chinese-Canadian scientist Joshua Yu who devoted himself into the phytomedicine research and application for years. The company aims to extract active anticancer ingredients from natural medicinal plants to assist the treatment and recovery of cancer.

Focusing on the research of rare ginsenosides that exhibit anticancer activities

Ginsenosides are natural compounds extracted from Araliaceae plants like Panax ginseng. Since ginsenosides were found to exhibit anticancer property in the 1960s, scientists have been working on the study of rare ginsenosides.

With in-depth research on ginsenosides, scientist found that rare ginsenosides, the metabolite of prototype ginsenosides, exhibit more powerful anticancer activities in many aspects, including inhibiting angiogenesis in malignant lesions, alleviating toxicity induced by chemotherapy and radiotherapy and increasing drug sensitivity, reversing multiple drug resistance of malignant cells and delaying drug-resistant cycle. Scientists have determined at least 30 rare ginsenosides, including Rk2, Rh3, Rh2, Rg3, Rg5, Rk1, Rk3, Rh1, Rh4, aPPT, aPPD.

Interested much in the potential medical use of rare ginsenosides, Royal Enoch focused on the research of ginseng and rare ginsenosides.

Technology challenges for practical application

Although a quantity of scientific research had made it clear that rare ginsenosides have anticancer effects, converting rare ginsenosides into anti-cancer products from was very difficult due to technical challenges. Firstly, rare ginsenosides could not be made in large quantities through industrialized preparation due to the high cost of the raw materials and immaturity of the preparation methodologies. Rare ginsenosides in Araliaceae species were almost undetectable, and even after heat processing, the extraction rate reaches only 0.001% to 0.01%.

Another challenge was that prototype ginsenosides in their natural forms, including ginsenosides R1, Ra1, Ra2, Ra3, Rb1, Rb2, Rb3, Rc, Rd, Rg1, could not be directly absorbed by human bodies. They must first undergo the metabolism in the gastrointestinal mucosa and be converted into rare ginsenosides before effective absorption could take place.

Moreover, rare ginsenosides are hardly water-soluble or lipid-soluble, and traditional dispersion technology of preparation was not advanced enough to achieve optimal absorption and utilization.

Canada Royal Enoch Phytomedicine Ltd committed to tackling challenges

Faced with these technical challenges, Joshua Yu, the founder of Royal Enoch, with his team devoted a great deal of energy and efforts to tackling these difficulties.

Dr.Yu specialized in phytomedicine research and application for years. After receiving a doctorate of natural science (chemistry) at the University of Göttingen in Germany, he engaged in postdoctoral research at the Department of Chemistry, University of British Columbia, Canada. Dr. Yu participated in a number of major research projects and published many papers and patients in the well-known periodicals and academic conferences.

Four core technologies for 16 years of scientific research

Devoted to phytomedicine research for over 10 years, Dr. Yu’s team eventually invented 4 core technologies, conquering difficulties in extraction, processing, transformation, and formulation of ginseng extracts. These four core technologies are:

Raw material processing technology: With the use of unique steam explosion technology, a new type of American red ginseng, which contains various prototype ginsenosides and rare ginsenosides, could be successfully obtained.

Ginsenosides extraction technology: The new molecular structure directional modification technology makes it possible to separately extract prototype ginsenosides and rare ginsenosides

In vitro biotransformation technology: The unique highly directional sugar degradation and dehydration transformation technology helps transform prototype ginsenosides into rare ginsenosides.

Drug formulation technology: By employing the nano solid dispersions and microcapsule technology, multiple rare ginsenosides are formulated into the Redsenol water-soluble hard gelatin capsules and Redsenol-DAG sublingual pills. They act together synergistically to achieve an augmented effect.

The unveiling of Redsenol Series products

Royal Enoch established a GMP standard industrial mass production base in Vancouver and soon launched Redsenol Series rare ginsenosides products, which has gained high band recognition among consumers. The first product Redsenol rare ginsenosides capsules was launched in Canada, USA, and China in 2015. The product contains 16 rare ginsenosides, with synergistic effects working together including highly active rare ginsenoside Rg5, Rk2, Rk3, Rh3, Rh4, aPPD and aPPT, which is superior to the products with only one rare ginsenoside.

Royal Enoch unveiled their second-generation product “Redsenol DAG sublingual pills” in 2017. The product features 8 highly active rare ginsenosides with high concentrations of active ingredients like ginsenoside Rg5, Rk2, and aPPD. The unique nano solid dispersion technology makes this product more absorbable through sublingual administration. Redsenol DAG sublingual pills now are available on the global e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com and JD.com.

The emergence of Redsenol Series marks a new era in the rare ginsenoside field. With synergistic advantages of multiple highly active rare ginsenosides, Redsenol Series outperform the products with only one rare ginsenoside.

