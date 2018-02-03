Battlefield Management System (BMS) is a system used to integrate information acquisition and processing to enhance command & control of a military unit. BMS offers users or commanders with a comprehensive battlefield view with respect to target analysis, automated recommendations, and awareness of the situation for the target objects, by providing accurate real-time information. The battlefield management system market is growing at a decent pace due to certain influential factors such as the need for enhanced situational awareness, rise in the use of battlefield management systems for special operations and high implementation cost of battlefield management systems. The enhanced focus on military modernization is anticipated to render lucrative opportunities to the market players. In order to sustain in the market the market players are adopting growth strategies such as contracts, new product launch and joint ventures.

Battlefield Management System Market Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on component, system, platform, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the battlefield management system market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the battlefield management system industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Battlefield Management System Market Segmentation

By Component

IFF

• Display Devices

• Imaging Devices

• Tracking Devices

• Computer Software

• Night Vision Devices

• Computer Hardware Devices

• Wired Communication Devices

• Wireless Communication Devices

By System

Computing System

• Navigation & Imaging System

• Communication & Networking System

By Platform

Vehicle

• Soldier

Battlefield Management System Market By Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

