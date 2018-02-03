The term aviation connector applies to any electrical connector possessing multipin interconnects with contact housings and contact interface geometries. The circular connectors are preferred due to their ease of engagement and disengagement, their ability to conveniently house different types of contacts, their wide range of allowable contact voltages and currents, their ease of environmental sealing, and rugged mechanical performance. The growth of global aviation connectors market is influenced by various factors such as rise in the number of aircraft deliveries, shift towards electric architecture & technology, and existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries. The diverse applications of connectors in an aircraft is expected to render huge opportunities to the manufacturers in the upcoming years. The market players are adopting contract based strategies to hold their market position.

Aviation Connectors Market Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on type, shape, platform, end user, application, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the aviation connectors market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the aviation connectors industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Aviation Connectors Market Segmentation

By Type

PCB

• Fiber Optic

• High Power

• High Speed

• RF Connectors

• Others

By Shape

Circular

• Rectangular

By Platform

• Fixed wing

• Rotary wing

By End User

Military

• Commercial

• Business Jets

• Others

By Application

Avionics

• Landing Gear

• Cabin Equipment

• Engine Control Systems

• Others

Aviation Connectors Market By Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

