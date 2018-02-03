Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS–B) is a surveillance technology in which an aircraft determines its position via satellite navigation and periodically broadcasts it, enabling it to be tracked. The dependence of ADS-B on data from the aircraft’s navigation system and its capability to function without a pilot or external input makes it both a dependent & automatic system. As per FAA, aircrafts operating in most controlled U.S. airspace must be equipped with ADS-B by 2020. The determinants influencing the market growth of ADS-B are increase in airspace congestion and modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, use of ADS-B for UAVs, development of new airports, and high cost and affordability for small aircraft operators. The ADS-B implementation by various countries worldwide and ADS-B as an economical alternative for TCAS and ACAS are expected to offer growth opportunities in the upcoming years. Contracts and agreements & partnerships are some major strategies adopted by major players operating in the ADS-B market, in order to maintain a foothold.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on fit, type, component, platform, application, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the forecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the automatic dependent surveillance- broadcast market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the automatic dependent surveillance- broadcast industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Segmentation

By Fit

Line Fit

• Retrofit

By Type

ADS-B In

• ADS-B Out

• ADS-B Ground Stations

By Component

Antenna

• Receiver

• Transponder

• ADS-B Ground Receivers

• Others

By Platform

Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

By Application

Airborne Surveillance

• Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market By Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the automatic dependent surveillance- broadcast market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

• Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

• Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

• Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

• Research report on automatic dependent surveillance- broadcast market covering specific country/region only.

• Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

